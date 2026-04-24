Scientists Discover New Bat-Borne Coronavirus in East Africa

Scientists have issued a fresh warning over a potential coronavirus threat in East Africa after identifying a new bat-borne virus capable of entering human cells, raising concerns about future outbreaks.

The virus, known as CcCoV-KY43, was discovered in heart-nosed bats across Kenya, northern Tanzania, and parts of eastern Sudan during a collaborative study involving UK institutions and Kenyan researchers, including experts from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KeMRI). The findings were published in the journal Nature.

Laboratory analysis revealed that the virus can bind to receptors in human lung cells – an essential step that allows coronaviruses to infect people if transmission from animals to humans, known as spillover, occurs.

“Before our study, it was assumed most alphacoronaviruses used just one or two possible receptors to enter their host. We now know they might use a whole variety of additional receptors to get into cells,” said Dr Dalan Bailey of The Pirbright Institute.

The research focused on spike proteins, which act like molecular “keys” that viruses use to unlock and enter human cells. Scientists found that these viruses may have more flexible infection pathways than previously understood, increasing their potential to adapt to human hosts. Professor Stephen Graham of the University of Cambridge underscored the significance of the discovery, noting: “Viral spike proteins are keys that fit into locks. The challenge now is to find the others. Now that we’re aware there is a potential risk, a risk that has always existed, we can start to prepare for it.”

Further analysis showed that CcCoV-KY43 can bind to a human receptor known as CEACAM6, highlighting a previously underexplored pathway for infection. Researchers say this discovery could help in identifying and monitoring viruses with pandemic potential before they spread to humans.

Despite the breakthrough, scientists emphasised that there is currently no evidence the virus has infected humans. Field studies conducted in Kenya have not detected any spillover into local populations.

Dr Giulia Gallo, a lead researcher in the study, explained that the work was conducted using only fragments of the virus, ensuring safety while enabling detailed examination. “Not only did we find the new coronavirus receptor in human cells ahead of any virus spillover into the human population, but the study was performed using just a piece of the virus,” she said.

Experts say the findings highlight the urgent need for continued surveillance of zoonotic diseases, particularly in regions where human-wildlife interaction is common.

While the immediate public health risk remains low, researchers warn that early detection and preparedness will be critical in preventing future pandemics.