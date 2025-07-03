Smoking and pregnancy

Smoking before or during pregnancy can cause serious problems. Smoking can cause pregnancy complications. It can also harm the health of the pregnant woman and her baby. Complications and harms include:

Smoking and fertility

Smoking can cause fertility problems. Smoking can make it more difficult for women to get pregnant and increases the risk of never becoming pregnant.34

Smoking also damage sperm. It can also lead to impotence (erectile dysfunction, or ED). Both problems can make it harder to father a baby.12