The number one cause of Atherosclerosis(damaging of blood cells) to smoking patients

Cigarette smoking causes atherosclerosis through multiple complex mechanisms, primarily by damaging the cells that line blood vessels, promoting inflammation, increasing oxidative stress, altering lipid profiles, and creating a prothrombotic (blood clotting) state.
Key mechanisms include:
Endothelial Damage/Dysfunction: The toxic chemicals in cigarette smoke directly injure the vascular endothelium, the inner lining of the arteries. This damage reduces the availability of nitric oxide (NO), a crucial molecule that helps blood vessels relax and maintain normal blood flow, leading to stiffening and narrowing of the arteries (vasoconstriction).
Inflammation: Smoking triggers a chronic inflammatory response throughout the body and within the arterial walls. This leads to the increased production of inflammatory markers and adhesion molecules (e.g., VCAM-1, ICAM-1) that cause white blood cells (monocytes and macrophages) to adhere to the damaged endothelium and migrate into the vessel wall.
Oxidative Stress: Cigarette smoke is a major source of free radicals and oxidants, which overwhelm the body’s antioxidant defenses. This oxidative stress promotes the modification of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol (oxidized LDL).
Foam Cell Formation and Plaque Buildup: The recruited macrophages take up the oxidized LDLs, transforming into “foam cells”. These foam cells accumulate and form the fatty core of atherosclerotic plaques. Smoking also affects vascular smooth muscle cells, promoting their proliferation and migration into the plaque, which contributes to plaque growth and stability (or instability).
Lipid Profile Alterations: Smoking negatively impacts cholesterol levels, raising “bad” cholesterol (LDL and triglycerides) and lowering “good” cholesterol (HDL).
Prothrombotic Effects: Smoking makes blood “sticky” and more likely to clot by increasing platelet activation and aggregation, and affecting the balance of coagulation factors and fibrinolysis (the process that breaks down clots). This increases the risk of an acute event like a heart attack or stroke if a plaque ruptures and a clot forms, blocking blood flow.
Hemodynamic Stress: Nicotine stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, increasing heart rate and blood pressure, which places additional stress on the arterial walls and contributes to the progression of atherosclerosis.
Collectively, these processes accelerate the hardening and narrowing of arteries, which can severely restrict blood flow to vital organs and lead to life-threatening cardiovascular diseases. Smoking cessation is the most effective measure for significantly reducing the risk and slowing the progression of atherosclerosis. For resources on quitting smoking, visit the FDA’s website or the CDC’s website.