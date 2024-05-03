The recommended Vaccines by the State Department of Health, Minnesota

According to the Fairview Health Services and the Minnesota Department of Health, there are three different vaccines available: Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax (Note: Novavax is only authorized for people 12 years of age and older). The CDC does not recommend one of the vaccines over the other. Each vaccine helps protect people from getting very sick with COVID-19. For more information on how vaccines are approved/authorized, made, and tested visit Available COVID-19 Vaccines and Safety.

Vaccination is recommended for all people 6 months of age and older.

Children 6 months to 4 years of age may need multiple doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be up to date, including at least one dose of the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine. The number of recommended doses depends on COVID-19 vaccines previously received, their age, and whether the person has a weakened immune system.

People 5 to 11 years of age should get one updated Pfizer or Moderna vaccine regardless of whether they’ve received any previous COVID-19 vaccine dose(s) to be up to date.

People 12 years and older who have not previously received any COVID-19 vaccine dose(s) and choose to get Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, should get one dose to be up to date.

People 12 years and older who have not previously received any COVID-19 vaccine and choose to get Novavax vaccine should get two updated Novavax doses to be up to date.

People 12 years and older who have received any previous COVID-19 vaccine(s) and choose to get Novavax should get one updated Novavax dose to be up to date.

Some people may get additional doses of updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines: People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may get one additional dose of updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine two or more months after the last COVID-19 vaccine. They also may receive additional updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine doses and should talk to their health care provider. People aged 65 years and older who received one dose of any updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer or Novavax) should receive one additional dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after the previous updated dose.



How to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Not all vaccination locations will have each vaccine available. The most important thing is not to miss an opportunity to get vaccinated. For more information on the vaccines visit CDC: Stay Up to Date with COVID-19 Vaccines.

In-home COVID-19 vaccination is available upon request for those who may have difficulties going to a clinic or other vaccine location. Learn more about eligibility for an in-home vaccine and how to request an appointment at In-Home Vaccination Program.

COVID-19 vaccines will still be free for most Americans through their health insurance plans. Check with your insurance provider for coverage details. From fall 2023 forward, COVID-19 vaccine will be available like other vaccine products for uninsured and underinsured adults. Uninsured and underinsured adults 19 years of age and older may receive free vaccines from federally qualified health centers, pharmacies, and other Uninsured and Underinsured Adult Vaccine providers participating in CDC’s Bridge Access Program.

Find a Bridge Access provider near you:

For a Community Health Center (CHC) near you use Minnesota Health Centers: Find Health Care.

To locate a community vaccination or COVID Community Coordinator (CCC) event near you call the MDH COVID-19 public hotline at 1-833-431-2053 Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find other locations offering COVID-19 vaccines, including pharmacies, visit Vaccines.gov.

Uninsured and underinsured children 18 years of age and younger will have access to COVID-19 vaccine at no to low cost through the Minnesota Vaccines for Children (MnVFC) program. Visit Free or Low-Cost Shots for Children for more information