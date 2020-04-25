Health
US Reopens Partially As Death Toll Passes 50, 000
KDRTV has confirmed that three states of the US have allowed some shops to reopen after measures were imposed by the Trump administration to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus
This has happened even as the death toll of the country passes 50, 000
Further reports indicate that salons and spas could reopen in Georgia and Oklahoma while Alaska lifted restrictions on restaurants
President Donald Trump on Friday walked out of media personel refusing to answer questions
Since then, the presiednt faced ciritism after suggesting that injecting household disinfectant into patients could help battle the dreadful coronavirus
The remarks of the president have been denounced by the Health community as they term it dangerous
The doctors and manufactureres said that disinfectants are harzadous substances and can be dangerous to the skin, eyes and respiratory system
However, presiednt Trump reiteriated that his comments made on Friday were sacarstic and thus misinterpreted
Now, the customers visiting the newly reopened states will be required to still observe social distancin guidlines
However, other estates have decided to to keep their lockdowns in place
KDRTV also recognizes that the Georgia states which has one of the fastest reopening timetable will alllow bowling alleys, spas, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlours and other personal care busniesses to reopen
Again, on Monday dine-in restaurants and theatres will be allowed to re-open
This comes several weeks later after the Chinese Wahun city where the virus originated reoponed.
According to our previous reports, the US also promised to stant with South Africa and Kenya in the battle against coronavirus after President Trump reportedly called his counterparts
KDRTV lao understands that several vaccines are being developed around the world to help halt the spread of the deadly virus
The latest to announce the COVID-19 vaccine trial is the UK`s researchers fro the Oxford University