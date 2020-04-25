KDRTV has confirmed that three states of the US have allowed some shops to reopen after measures were imposed by the Trump administration to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus

This has happened even as the death toll of the country passes 50, 000

Further reports indicate that salons and spas could reopen in Georgia and Oklahoma while Alaska lifted restrictions on restaurants

President Donald Trump on Friday walked out of media personel refusing to answer questions

Since then, the presiednt faced ciritism after suggesting that injecting household disinfectant into patients could help battle the dreadful coronavirus

The remarks of the president have been denounced by the Health community as they term it dangerous

The doctors and manufactureres said that disinfectants are harzadous substances and can be dangerous to the skin, eyes and respiratory system

However, presiednt Trump reiteriated that his comments made on Friday were sacarstic and thus misinterpreted

Now, the customers visiting the newly reopened states will be required to still observe social distancin guidlines

However, other estates have decided to to keep their lockdowns in place

KDRTV also recognizes that the Georgia states which has one of the fastest reopening timetable will alllow bowling alleys, spas, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlours and other personal care busniesses to reopen

Again, on Monday dine-in restaurants and theatres will be allowed to re-open

This comes several weeks later after the Chinese Wahun city where the virus originated reoponed.

According to our previous reports, the US also promised to stant with South Africa and Kenya in the battle against coronavirus after President Trump reportedly called his counterparts

KDRTV lao understands that several vaccines are being developed around the world to help halt the spread of the deadly virus

The latest to announce the COVID-19 vaccine trial is the UK`s researchers fro the Oxford University