When will Kenya be declared Ebola-free? What CS Duale said

Kenya could be declared free of Ebola within the next 21 days if no new infections are reported, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has said, as the country continues monitoring contacts linked to the outbreak.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV’s Sunday Live programme on Sunday, October 25, Duale said Kenya must complete 42 consecutive days without a new confirmed or probable case before the outbreak can officially be declared over.

As of Monday, October 26, the country had reached the halfway point of the monitoring period, which began following the outbreak reported in early October. The government says all subsequent infections have been linked to people who had contact with the initial imported case, with no evidence of wider community transmission reported.

“The people who tested positive are not from the wider community. They are those in quarantine who had contact with the first case. We have contained it, and the next time Kenya will be free of Ebola will be when we reach 42 days. That is when we will declare Kenya Ebola-free; right now we are at 21 days,” Duale stated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) requires 42 consecutive days without a new confirmed or probable case before an Ebola outbreak can be declared over. The period is twice the virus’s maximum incubation period of 21 days and is intended to establish that potential chains of transmission have ended.

Duale said the Ministry of Health had tested more than 551 suspected cases in the preceding 48 hours, with all the results coming back negative. He also reported that contact tracing had reached 100 per cent, with identified contacts placed under supervision.

The CS said the last positive case was recorded on October 19 and that continued negative results, alongside the recovery of patients receiving treatment, would be important in determining whether Kenya meets the requirements for ending the outbreak.