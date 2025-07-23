Connect with us

Health

WHO Raises Alarm Over Deadly Chikungunya Surge Along Kenyan Coast

By

Published

Chikungunya Virus Outbreak
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a clear warning regarding the escalating threat of the chikungunya virus, particularly in Kenya, as new outbreaks linked to the Indian Ocean region signal a potential repeat of the devastating global epidemic witnessed two decades ago. This urgent call to action demonstrates the virus’s rapid spread and its capacity to cause widespread illness and long-term disability.

Diana Rojas Alvarez, a medical officer at the WHO, highlighted the alarming scale of the risk, stating that an estimated 5.6 billion people across 119 countries reside in areas vulnerable to the virus. “We are seeing history repeating itself,” Rojas Alvarez cautioned, drawing parallels to the 2004-2005 epidemic that affected nearly half a million people, primarily in small island territories, before spreading worldwide.

The current surge began in early 2025, with significant outbreaks reported in the same Indian Ocean islands previously impacted, including La Reunion, Mayotte, and Mauritius. The virus is now actively spreading to countries like Madagascar, Somalia, and Kenya, with epidemic transmission also observed in Southeast Asia, including India. Of particular concern is the increasing number of imported cases and recent local transmission within Europe, with approximately 800 imported cases in continental France since May 1, 2025, and local transmission detected in several southern French regions.

Chikungunya, transmitted primarily by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, causes high fever and severe joint pain that can be debilitating and persist for months or even years. Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue, and rash. While rarely fatal, severe complications can occur in vulnerable populations such as neonates, infants, and the elderly. There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for chikungunya, with management focusing on symptom relief.

In Kenya, the disease re-emerged in June 2025, with 25 individuals in Mombasa testing positive out of 45 samples analyzed by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI). Mvita, Nyali, Likoni, and Kisauni sub-counties were identified as the most affected areas. The last major outbreak in Kenya was in 2004-2005, affecting Lamu and Mombasa, with a seroprevalence survey in October 2004 suggesting 75% of Lamu’s population had been affected.

The WHO  also emphasizes the key need for enhanced surveillance, vector control, and public awareness campaigns to curb the spread. Measures include using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, installing window and door screens, and eliminating mosquito breeding sites by removing stagnant water from containers. The presence of Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, makes prevention crucial.

The global health community is now urged to act swiftly to prevent a full-scale epidemic, learning from past experiences and implementing robust preparedness and response strategies.

