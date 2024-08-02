Connect with us

Why you should be worried about Covid-19 when you have the following symptoms that are almost similar to influenza

People with COVID-19 can have a wide range of symptoms. These symptoms can vary from mild to severe. Some people may be asymptomatic and not even have symptoms. Symptoms may appear within 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. You may not have all of the symptoms, and your symptom or symptoms may be mild. If you experience any of the following symptoms we advise you to get tested. If symptoms worsen call a medical provider or 911.
COVID-19 SYMPTOMS
  • Fever or chills.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
  • Fatigue.
  • Muscle or body aches.
  • Headache.
  • New loss of taste or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Look for emergency warning signs* for COVID 19:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Depending on skin tone, lips, nail beds and skin may appear pale, gray, or blue.

Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2, and flu is caused by infection with one of the influenza viruses. You cannot tell the difference between flu and COVID-19 by symptoms alone because some of the symptoms are the same.

Some PCR tests can differentiate between flu and COVID-19 at the same time. If one of these tests is not available, many testing locations provide flu and COVID-19 tests separately.

 

