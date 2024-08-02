Why you should be worried about Covid-19 when you have the following symptoms that are almost similar to influenza

People with COVID-19 can have a wide range of symptoms. These symptoms can vary from mild to severe. Some people may be asymptomatic and not even have symptoms. Symptoms may appear within 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. You may not have all of the symptoms, and your symptom or symptoms may be mild. If you experience any of the following symptoms we advise you to get tested. If symptoms worsen call a medical provider or 911.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS