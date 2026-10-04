440 Companies Dissolved in Latest Gazette Notice: What Owners Should Do

The Registrar of Companies has struck 440 companies off the official register, in one of the biggest clean-ups of the year.

The names were removed through a Gazette Notice dated October 4, 2026. It was issued under Section 894(5) of the Companies Act.

“PURSUANT to section 894 (5) of the Companies Act, it is notified for the information of the general public that the following companies have been dissolved and their names struck off the Register of Companies with effect from the date of this publication,” the notice stated in part.

Kenyans.co.ke reported that the firms span several sectors. Construction and real estate were hit hardest, with more than 80 companies on the list. Transport and logistics followed with over 60, while agribusiness and manufacturing each had more than 50. More than 40 hotels, lodges and tour operators were also named. Financial services, retail and wholesale, technology and professional services firms make up the rest.

Kenya Law says the Registrar can strike a company off where there are grounds to believe it is not carrying on business or is not in operation. Once the required notice is published, the company is treated as dissolved.

This is not the first sweep this year. Kenyans.co.ke reports that more than 2,200 companies have been struck off in 2026. That includes over 120 in January, more than 1,300 in April, 46 in early May, 501 by late May and over 284 in August. The Business Registration Service (BRS) also recorded 2,257 strike-off applications in the 2025/2026 financial year.

The BRS has earlier issued compliance notices urging companies to check whether they are on the relevant list. It points them to options such as filing annual returns and declaring beneficial ownership information.

Being struck off is not always the end. The Companies Act allows certain liabilities to continue after dissolution and provides for cases where a company can be restored to the register. Owners are being advised to check the latest Gazette Notice to see whether their companies are affected. Those struck off should seek professional or legal advice on restoration.

The notice comes against a tough jobs market for young people. Kenyans.co.ke cites Federation of Kenya Employers data showing that youth aged 15 to 34 face an effective unemployment or underutilisation rate of up to 67 per cent when informal work is counted. More than a million people join the job market every year. The national unemployment rate is about 5.5 per cent, and it stands at 15.25 per cent for those aged 15 to 24.