A car knocked down my son and vanished into thin air but see the tricks I applied to get it a after several months. Never Joke!

I saw a red car knock down my child and sped off before I could be able to note down its numbers plate.

This accident occurred along the busy Ngong Road in Nairobi when we were leaving for church with all my family members on a Sunday.

Infact, if my memory can serve me right, the car whose driver appeared drunk and careless was going to hit all of us at once but I saw him and shouted to alert the rest of my family.

Our journey to church was immediately cut short and we had to call traffic police to carry our son’s body to a nearby mortuary. I mean we had been reduced to mourners.

My wife at that time was already yelling on the ground and shouting “my son…..my son woooiyee has been killed please help.” It was one of the most painful moments in our lives.

There was little we could do but to eventually start to organize for the burial of thew departed soul and perhaps continue struggling with the reality of his sudden demise.

After his burial, to pursue insurance compensation, became a taunting task since we had to have both the vehicle’s number plate and an idea of suspect but we didn’t have any of the two.

Even through traffic police and major state authorities, it couldn’t work for eight month when someone hinted to us about going the traditional way.

He introduced to us one of the famous traditional herbalist from Tanzania but working everywhere including Kenya. His name is Mugwenu Doctors.

If I can remember he scrolled through his phone and told us to save this number+254740637248 for reference. It was the famous Mugwenu Doctors. I believe most people know about him dude to his great work.

By description, Mugwenu Doctors can turn your problems into permanent solutions. You don’t even need much but just a call to get your problems solved. Mugwenu Doctors say they can also lock and unlock. They can help you anywhere you are. Distance doesn’t matter.

The herbal master then allowed us to meet him at his place of work, what we did, and when we arrived, he asked us the colour of the car that had killed our young kin which we told him it was a white saloon car.

He told us to give him the name of the kin who had been knocked and killed so that he can involve him in the exercise.

Mugwenu conducted few rituals which were not scary at all. We enjoyed the entire 45 minutes long interactive session before he asked us to leave back home.

He told us to believe that whoever had knocked our child was going to be found and shamed in a very short time. We remained optimistic that this was going to work.

And today as we speak, the car was spotted in Murang’a and the owner is currently facing court charges. We are about to get our compensation. We are thankful to Mugwenu. Great work done!

By description, Mugwenu Doctors can turn your problems into permanent solutions. Sometime you don’t even need much but just a call to get your problems solved. Mugwenu Doctors say they can lock and unlock. They can help you anywhere you are. Distance doesn’t matter as long as you follow instructions. His solutions are real and come fast.

Contact Mugwenu Doctors on: +254740637248 Or visit https://mugwenudoctors.com and learn more about there services. Kindly share this story to help all men suffering out there.