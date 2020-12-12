A disturbed lady goes berseck on social media

This story below will leave you in tears following a cheating claim from a woman who was faithful to her man for many years.

“I FOUND out my boyfriend has been cheating on me with various women, including an 18-year-old friend of his daughter.

We were living together and he seemed to do a lot of overtime and getting home late, without being paid for it. I asked – not seriously – if he was cheating but he went berserk and dumped me.

I’m 29, he’s 33. We were together for two years. We each moved back in with our parents.

I looked at his social media messages on the day we moved and there was filthy stuff between him and this girl.

Six months on, he called me saying he’d made a mistake, asking if we could try again. Like a fool, I agreed.

So one day I asked for his hone while driving around for errands, but what I saw was not amusing. This man cheats almost every day and with any lady.

When I confronted him, he claimed all those women on his phone are just colleagues and he can’t make love with any.

I then showed him a Whatsapp chat with a lady who was naked and he stopped me from further snooping.

