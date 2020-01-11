A local plumber who was caught on CCTV screwing another man’s wife is now suffering from enlarged private parts. Doctors have proved.

Festus Lumbasi, 42 was catapulted into the spotlight last week when his antics with the married woman, recorded on a nanny cam, were shared by a popular blogger dundapost.co.ke.

During an interrogation, Mr Lumbasi insisted he did not mean to hurt the owner of the wife who is also his good friend.

He said: ‘I was wrong to have sex with another woman in Fred’s house and hold my hands up to that in apology. But even as he said this, Fred was already gone a step further by visiting a powerful traditional witchdoctor. He couldn’t take more of that nonsense.

‘We just got carried away and one thing led to another and we ended up making love on his sofa.

‘It was the biggest mistake of my life and my reputation has been ruined. I am suffering please,” Lumbasi cried.

He further asked for forgiveness saying he doesn’t need sympathy but that he had turned to a near recluse in his house because every time he goes out, he is shouted at and abused by friends.

“I’m not a randy handyman who makes a habit of sleeping with other men’s wives. Yes I’m single but the whole thing has been blown out of proportion. Kindly tell Fred to forgive me” he pleaded.

According to friends, Fred had vowed to teach him a lasting lesson until he will never again in life, try seducing someone’s else wife.

Fred divulged to close friends how he had taken his case to Mugwenu Witchdoctor who is known to punish randy men and women but only those married.

Just like a medical doctor, Dr Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as obstacles, challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Cases of cheating lovers getting stuck have been rampant of late, couples who are being cheated on have resorted to witchcraft to bust their sweethearts

Cheating is almost as certain as death, people just have to cheat. And this is why witchcraft has become a very lucrative business nowadays.

Mugwenu Doctors are making a killing out of cheating couples; the 60 year old witchdoctor is responsible for making adulterous couples get stuck during sex.

Sources have indicated that Lumbasi’s family is looking for money to compensate the husband to the wife he was sleeping with to be freed from pains he is undergoing in his swollen private parts.

“My kamti can also make a woman to start bleeding heavily when she’s about to have sex with the Mpango wa Kando, while for a man, his penis will simply refuse to erect when he is with a mpango but rise to the occasion when he is with his wife,” Dr. Mugwenu remarked.

