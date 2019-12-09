A rogue Nairobi pastor caught having ‘lungula’ with someone’s wife in a brothel for ten days.

A respected pastor from Ruai in Nairobi was last week found stuck with someone’s wife in a brothel after hiding there for 10 days.

It is reported that the pastor has been hitting on the beautiful Luo woman in his church for long and that faithfuls from the church have been suspecting the same.

According to an eyewitness by the name Frida, the randy man of God is not new to such evil as he has been sleeping around with unsuspecting church goers some being underage girls.

Last Friday was the fortieth day of the man when he was caught hiding a young woman who was just married in the area the other day.

“Alipatikan na mke wa Bramuel kwa lodging ya Mwaura. Huyu pastor hata mimi alinitaka lakini nikakataa,” one faithful divulged.

Reports indicated that the husband to the woman laid a trap by using a renowned witchdoctor to catch up with the pastor.

Sources told jihami.com Public Outcry desk that they saw a witchdoctor around the area but they had no idea exactly what was going on until this came to happen.

That the traditional doctor further solves life challenges, for instance, love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck which is in, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and nightmares.

The Nairobi man is reportedly said to have been left in distress before he decided to finally seek for Mugwenu to catch up with his cheating wife.

Mugwenu Doctors explained how their kamti can help get a cheating spouse. Cases of cheating lovers getting stuck have been rampant of late, couples who are being cheated on have resorted to witchcraft to bust their sweethearts

Cheating is almost as certain as death, people just have to cheat. And this is why witchcraft has become a very lucrative business nowadays.

Mugwenu doctors are making a killing out of cheating couples; the 60 year old witchdoctor is responsible for making adulterous couples get stuck during sex.

“Before I give out that kamti, the complainant must convince me that they are legally married to the cheating partner. I do not do mpango wa kando or boyfriend/girlfriend relationships because my kamti only works on married couples who are unfaithful, Once a complainant visits, he or she writes their full names and that of the cheating partner on a paper which is folded and placed inside the kamti. The moment I snap it shut, the hunt is on, and moment the unfaithful partner has sex with his or her mpango, they get stuck.

My kamti can also make a woman to start bleeding heavily when she’s about to have sex with the mpango wa Kando, while for a man, his penis will simply refuse to erect when he is with a mpango but rise to the occasion when he is with his wife,” he disclosed.

You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. The good doctor indicated one of their greatest attributes is distance healing. “This is when we help people who are not physically present with us. It does not matter where you are, we can assist you successfully,” he said.

If you have any problems, he can help you, but he says detachment is the key to success during the healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. “This is very important because your bodies must connect without any interference.

Should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors on +254740637248 or visit www.mugwenudoctors.com,” he said. Visit www.mugwenudoctors.com and learn more about their services or call us on +254740637248.