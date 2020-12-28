Connect with us

A sponsor took my wife and I’m now crying

George Odongp

By

Published

Fear of bad women

My name is Jeff and I was married to my wife for more than five years when she stopped loving me after meeting an old sponsor who was ready to marry her. I was surprised because she was ready to throw our marriage of five years because of the man. The old guy had never been married and he had managed to brainwash my wife that he could give her a good life than the one I was giving her.

I knew she was serious when one night she came home with divorce papers, she also packed her clothes and left. She said she was tired of being with a man like me. I have never cried like the way I did that night. I felt so sad that my wife had dumped me for an older guy. The thought of how other people would laugh at me scared me even the more. I called my dad and told him how sad I was because I had been dumped.

My dad told me not to worry but to visit a traditional herbalist by the name Doctor Mugwenu who could help me get back my wife. I called the doctor on 0740637248 and told him about what I was going through. He told me to go see him a day after and after I went, he cast a love spell which would bring back my wife home.

In less than a day, my wife called me and told me the sponsor had dumped her and chased her out of his house. She begged me to take her in. I was happy Doctor Mugwenu’s spell had dealt a blow in that relationship. She came back and promised never to do that again. I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

