A Step Inside Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika’s Multi Million Residence that Has Left Kenyans Talking [Photos]

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika is arguably one of the richest politicians in Kenya.

Kihika who is married to Nakuru based billionaire Sam Mburu lives in an opulent mansion located in Ngata, Nakuru County which proves how rich she is.

The Kihika residence has atleast 3 mansions with the main house being the most exquisite.

We got a glimpse of the residence on August 8th, after Isaac Mwaura and Moses Kuria shared photos of themselves in the company of other Kenya Kwanza leaders at the Governor’s home.

The Main house which has two stories boasts a basement, underground floor and a fully functional attic.

The magnificent exterior architecture and expansive dimensions of the mansion give it the appearance of a five-star hotel, further demonstrating the Governor Kihika’s exquisite taste in interior design.

The multi-bedroom house boasts of a two-door garage that can probably accommodate more than four vehicles at once.

All of the houses at Kihika’s residence featured maroon, modern roofs, and the walls had tinges of white. It is evident that stone-coated roofing tiles were used to cover the house’s roof,

The flawless method in which the house was roofed and its beautiful exterior painting with a combination of white, cream, and sandcastle-yellow paints exemplify the excellence of craftsmanship exhibited by those who were employed to complete the job.

The house’s mouldings and three chimneys are also noteworthy due to its flawless construction and furnishing.

The lawns have been well manicured with cabros fitted to make a footway.

The residence also has a helipad where visitors with helicopters can land.

Kihika is in the league of Mike Sonko, Anne Waiguru, William Kabogo, Raila Odinga and William Ruto who own multi million mansions across the country.

Related Stories