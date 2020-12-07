A woman I met on Facebook ate the fare I had sent her and blocked me

My name is Jeff and a month ago, a beautiful woman texted me on Facebook and told me we had met before. Going by her pictures, I was not sure I had met her but since she was so beautiful and nice to me, I decided to continue engaging her. After weeks of us talking on Facebook, she gave me her number and we started calling each other and I slowly started falling for her. We would talk sometimes all night and I honestly started feeling a great connection for her.

Two weeks ago, I asked her to come and visit me in Nairobi because she was in Kisumu. She told me she was too busy to even visit me. She told me if I was serious with her, I should just send money for an air ticket from Kisumu to Nairobi so that she could travel the next day after work. I had so much love and trust for her and the next morning, I sent her the money and we agreed she would come in the night.

However, when I tried calling her in the evening to ask if she had booked her flight, her phone was off, I thought she was probably in the plane. A few hours later, when she should have been arriving in Nairobi, her phone was off. I started smelling something fishy from that and by the time it was morning the following day, I knew I had been conned.

I felt so heartbroken. I could not believe that woman was playing with my emotions and stole more than KShs.10,000 from me. I decided to make her pay for playing with me. I contacted a traditional herbalist by the name Doctor Mugwenu on 0740637248 and asked him for help to get back my money and teach that woman a lesson. I went to see the doctor the day after and he cast a revenge spell for me which he told me it would deal with the woman.

The next day, she called me crying that she had wounds all over her body and that mysterious voices were torturing her. I told her to apologies to me and send back my fare if she wanted to continue living in peace. She did so and I got back my money. I warned her to never mess with me again. I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

Sponsored Article