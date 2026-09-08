AI Wipes Out Kenya’s Essay-Writing Industry, Erasing 40,000 Online Jobs

For over a decade, tens of thousands of young Kenyans made a living writing essays and assignments for cheating college students abroad. Today, that industry has all but disappeared — and the man who once ran one of its biggest operations says it’s a warning for workers everywhere.

Teresios Bundi moved to Nairobi from a farming village in 2011, the first in his family to attend university. A friend pointed him to a new kind of online job: ghostwriting essays for overseas students. His first assignment, a two-page paper on a fruit he’d never heard of, paid $7 for three hours of work.

“That was a lifeline for me, I needed the money,” Bundi, now 34, told the New York Times. “I could not sleep that night. I was ready to burn the midnight oil.”

Over the next 12 years, Bundi wrote more than 2,500 essays while completing his own public health degree. After graduating in 2015, he skipped a public health career altogether and built an essay-writing business instead, charging $40 to $70 a paper and employing college students who worked between classes out of a rented house near campus. He said he earned at least five times what a public health job would have paid, and used the money to support his parents, coffee farmers who had taken out a loan to buy him his first laptop.

At its peak, researchers estimate at least 40,000 people in Nairobi were being paid to do other people’s homework. Then, in 2022, OpenAI released ChatGPT — and students realized they no longer needed to pay someone in Kenya to write their essays when a chatbot could do it for free.

“I never would have expected A.I. could do this,” Bundi said. Work dried up, rates collapsed, and the industry shrank to nearly nothing. Bundi eventually closed his business and now works for a German government development organisation helping young Kenyans find digital-economy opportunities.

The essay mills, while never officially sanctioned, had grown out of a real government strategy. With more than 100,000 students graduating from Kenyan universities each year into an economy where roughly 80 percent of work is informal and youth unemployment tops 25 percent, Kenya’s government began training graduates for freelance platforms in 2016 and adopted a 10-year National Digital Masterplan built around online outsourcing in 2022 — the same year ChatGPT launched.

Other gig sectors have followed the same path. Frida Mwangi, who turned to transcription work in 2015, watched her income evaporate after AI transcription tools arrived in 2017. “My job went completely,” she said.

Oxford University professor Mark Graham, who studies the global gig economy, said Kenya won’t be alone. “A.I. has come in and taken big chunks of these labor markets,” he said. “It’s not just going to be Kenya — it’s going to be everywhere we see a big transformation.”

For Bundi, the lesson extends well beyond essay writing. “A.I. is coming for bankers, for accountants, it’s coming for engineers, and A.I. will come for architects,” he said. “It’s coming for everybody.”