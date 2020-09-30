Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

 

Life & Style

American Democracy on a Shaky ground as the World watch in Disbelief the Presidential Debate

Is Donald Trump turning out to be” A DICTATOR”

Avatar

By

Published

BIDEN TRUMP
BIDEN TRUMP

KDRTV News New York- The world watched in disbelief as the President of the United States of  America debated his opponent former Vice-President Joe Biden.

The debate which was moderated by Chris Wallace of FOX News was taken aback by President Donald Trump’s interruptions as Biden spoke or when the moderator was asking questions.

The debate which was supposed to take center stage on the Economy, Health, Covid-19, and Climate turned out to be a shouting match and billions of people across the world were stunned by how the Debate degenerated into a weird conversation.

Joe Biden tried his level best to stay cool but  President Donald Trump was on his neck and won’t let him speak.

When asked to reassure the American people on the outcome of the General Election slated in November Donald Trump refused to admit that he will hand over power if he loses the election to the winner throwing the Country into a spin.

 

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

sudiz sudiz

Politics

Oscar Sudi Speaks For The First Time Since His Release, Sending This Strong Message To Ruto

(KDRTV) – The embattled Kapseret Member of Parliament Hon. Oscar Kipchumba Sudi has broken his silence and spoken about DP William Ruto’s Campaigns for...

20 hours ago
Murathe and Ruto Murathe and Ruto

News

Murathe Claims Matiang’i Replaced DP William Ruto Long Ago

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe has once again fired salvos at Deputy President William Ruto claiming he has no job and was...

13 hours ago
ODM Demands Ksh. 7.7 Billion Debt From Uhuru ODM Demands Ksh. 7.7 Billion Debt From Uhuru

News

ODM Demands Ksh. 7.7 Billion Debt From Uhuru

(KDRTV)-The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is now demanding ksh. 7.7  billion debt from President Uhuru-led administration  This was after the ODM party released...

15 hours ago
CS Magoha Directs Universities Tertiary Institutions To Reopen On October 5 CS Magoha Directs Universities Tertiary Institutions To Reopen On October 5

News

Magoha Directs Universities, Colleges To Reopen On October 5

(KDRTV)-Education CS George Magoha has directed all universities in the country to resume studies on October 5, 2020, for all final year university students....

13 hours ago