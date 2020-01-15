An Eldoret man narrates how he protects his businesses from theft after foiling a looming robbery where six were shot dead.

Six robbery suspects were in Jan 2019 cornered by police in Eldoret and shot dead after a fierce shoot out.

A video in our possession shows the cops parading bodies of the thugs which were covered in a pool of blood in the middle of the road as the public watched.

The six thugs were reportedly planning to rob millions from a hardware shop in Eldoret town.

The owner of the hardware who did not want to be named said he had quickly used business protection spells to make sure nothing can happen to his business empire.

When pulled aside, he divulged that he had used one of the most powerful witchdoctor to protect his businesses including hotels he runs in Eldoret.

“I don’t take chances. Anyone trying to steal from me will meet a bullet since I am protected,” he said. I protected all my life with Mugwenu Traditional Doctors. Just like a medical doctor, Dr Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as obstacles, challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

“I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone on this blog having similar problem visit Dr Mugwenu at https//:www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved,” he said.

Dr Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, mostly happening the same day they are released, and handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate foretelling of one’s future.”

Contact herbalist Dr Mugwenu. He also heals high blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness etc. He also solves life problems including love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck such as winning lottery games and court cases, promotion at work, clears away devilish spirits and dreams. For consultation call: +254740637248 and your problems shall be solved.