An influential man in our village grabbed my mother’s land and threatened us using police

KDRTV-My name is John and I am writing this still in disbelief that we won a court case.I did not see the possibility of winning the court case since our opponent was a tycoon, who had lots of money to bribe judges.

The tycoon that I am telling you about is from our locality in the village. Some months ago, he woke up, out of nowhere and went into our shamba and cut down everything that was growing. He then called my mother and told her that he was the owner of the land and not our family.

He dared us to go to court to report him since he would still win the case with the kind of money and influence that he has. My mum was scared and she called me where I rushed to the village and confronted the man. He reported me to the police station and accused me falsely of wanting to kill him.

Police came home and gave us a warning, telling us to leave the rich man alone and failure to which they would arrest us. My mother was crying all the time since her land was taken away.

I decided to stay in the village some few days and my wife advised me to file a court case.

“Just sue him for land grabbing and I will tell you of a way to win the case,” my wife insisted.

I saw it pointless to file a case since the man had a lot of wealth and influence which I knew he would manipulate. I, however decided to file the case since my wife said she knew of a way to win the case. After I filed, she told me now the only step left is to call Doctor Mugwenu.

“Doctor Mugwenu is a traditional herbalist who uses spells to increase your luck in winning the court case, “my wife said. I saw that as a good idea since I wanted to win the court case for the sake of my mum who was already having high blood pressure due to stress of losing the land.

I called Doctor Mugwenu and told him of the land tussle my family was going through. After listening to me, he assured me he would help me with the court case and he asked me to meet him the next day.

On meeting him, he performed spells that would increase our chances of wining the court case and also getting favour with the judges. He then told me to calm down since we would get our land back. My mother was happy to hear that.

Two weeks later, the court summoned us and the tycoon since it had made a verdict. The court ruled in our favour and we were able to get our land back. Further, the court asked the tycoon to pay us KSh 1 million shillings for the emotional damage he had caused and for destroying our crops.

He was also kept for six months’ probation. I was so happy that my mother had gotten back her land. We called Doctor Muwgenu and thanked him for helping us. He was truly a life savior at that time.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news

{Sponsored}