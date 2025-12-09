Authorities Crack Down on Bus Overloading and Driver Fatigue Ahead of Christmas

As millions prepare for the festive season, long-distance bus operators across the nation have been issued a stern warning against overloading and driver fatigue, with authorities implementing a zero-tolerance policy to curb the annual spike in road fatalities. The directive comes as police and road safety agencies intensify enforcement operations, focusing heavily on public service vehicles (PSVs).

The warnings are a direct response to historical data showing a disproportionate number of fatal accidents involving PSVs during the December holidays. Overloading drastically compromises a vehicle’s stability, steering, and braking efficiency, turning a vehicle designed for transport into a catastrophic risk.

🛑 Intensified Enforcement at Weighbridges and Roads

Enforcement is being ramped up across major transport corridors, including at key checkpoints like the Athi River weighbridge. Speaking during a media briefing, Peter Njoroge, the site contractor for Danka Africa (K) Limited, which manages the facility for the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), reminded operators that all vehicles weighing above 3.5 tonnes, including PSVs, must comply with East African Community (EAC) axle-load regulations.

“Whether it is a 62-seater bus or a truck carrying goods, the scale does not discriminate,” Mr Njoroge said. He noted that compliance at the station has risen significantly in recent weeks, indicating that operators are increasingly observing load limits.

A senior official from the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) emphasized the severity of non-compliance. “We are putting every operator on notice: any bus found carrying excess passengers or cargo will be immediately impounded. The focus this year is not on fines alone; it’s about preventing tragedy,” the official stated. Drivers and saccos must adhere strictly to the stipulated vehicle capacity, facing severe consequences including hefty fines, vehicle impoundment, and the potential suspension or cancellation of the operator’s license.

😴 Curbing Driver Fatigue: The 24-Hour Rule

In a significant move to curb festive season tragedies, the Ministry of Works and Transport, alongside traffic police, has directly addressed the issue of driver fatigue. The Ministry has prohibited buses covering journeys exceeding 300 kilometers from making return trips within 24 hours. “All buses whose journeys are beyond 300 km shall not have return journeys within 24 hours,” directed Gen Katumba Wamala, Minister of Works and Transport. This measure directly targets the dangerous practice of drivers attempting multiple trips to maximize profits, which often leads to exhaustion, speeding, and increased accident risks.

Bus operators found compliant are being offered a chance to offload or redistribute excess luggage before continuing their journeys, signaling a commitment to partnership over pure punishment. “We are not here to punish but to partner,” Mr Njoroge added. This aggressive, dual-pronged campaign aims to instill discipline among operators and save lives during this peak travel period.