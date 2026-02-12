Beyond the Egg: Why Sperm Quality Declines After 35

For decades, the “biological clock” has been a metaphor almost exclusively reserved for women. The phrase commonly refers to the social and biological pressure women face to conceive before a certain age, largely because female fertility declines over time as the number and quality of eggs (ova) decrease.

However, scientific evidence shows that sperm numbers and fertility similarly decline with age in men. When heterosexual couples experience difficulty conceiving, male and female factors are equally likely to be responsible – yet historically, women have almost always been tested first.

Mounting research and new medical guidelines are now dismantling the assumption that time only affects female fertility.

Research published in The Conversation on February 12, 2026, confirms that men, too, experience age-related fertility decline. While sperm production continues from puberty throughout life, both the quantity and quality of sperm are far from constant.

Data shows sperm count begins a gradual decline as early as a man’s 20s. By age 55, many men fall near or below the clinical threshold for infertility. But fertility is not simply about numbers. Successful conception requires sperm with strong motility (swimming ability), normal morphology (shape), and sufficient semen volume for nourishment.

From around age 30, semen volume and the proportion of healthy, motile sperm begin to decrease, while the percentage of dead sperm rises. The most significant changes typically occur after age 35. The impact is measurable: one large study involving more than 2,000 couples found men older than 45 took five times longer to conceive compared to men under 25. Another study showed the chance of pregnancy within a year is 20 percent lower at 45 than at the peak age of 30.

Beyond conception delays, genetic risks also increase. Unlike women’s eggs, which are present from birth, sperm stem cells replicate continuously throughout a man’s life. Each replication introduces the possibility of DNA errors.

“As men age, their sperm accumulate more genetic damage,” researchers note, linking paternal age over 40 to a 30 percent higher risk of miscarriage compared to men aged 25-29. Chromosomal abnormalities associated with conditions such as Down syndrome and Klinefelter syndrome are also more common in older fathers.

Age, however, is only part of the equation. Oxidative stress – an imbalance of damaging molecules in the body significantly affects sperm DNA. Pollution, pesticides, heavy metals, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and high intake of processed foods all contribute. Medical conditions such as varicocele (dilated veins in the scrotum), erectile dysfunction, or blocked sperm transport tubes can further impair fertility.

Reflecting this evidence, Australia has introduced its first male infertility guidelines, recommending that both partners in heterosexual couples undergo simultaneous fertility investigations. Historically, women were tested first. The new approach acknowledges what experts describe as a “50/50 reality” in conception challenges.

Beyond clinical settings, awareness is also growing online. Discussions on platforms such as Reddit and parenting forums reveal increasing concern among men about their own fertility timelines. One user wrote, “I always thought it was all about the woman’s age… now I’m starting to worry. Am I too old to have kids?” Another shared, “I’ve worked hard to build my career, and now I feel like I’m running out of time.”

Experts advise men planning to conceive: to maintain a healthy weight, avoid smoking and excessive alcohol, exercise regularly, manage stress, and limit exposure to environmental toxins.

The emerging discourse signals a cultural shift. Fertility is increasingly understood as a shared responsibility – biologically and socially.

While most pregnancies remain healthy regardless of parental age, the evidence is clear: male fertility declines over time, and proactive health choices matter.