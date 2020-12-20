Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

Breaking News – wife find husbands clande’ driving their family car

George Odongp

By

Published

Courtesy
Courtesy

An agitated Kirinyaga woman, on Thursday, April 26th, damaged her husband’s car reducing it to just a shell after she allegedly found her husband’s Mpango wa Kando on the driver’s seat.

It was reported that there was a 20-minute drama that brought activities at the market to a sudden standstill after a fire-breathing Kikuyu wife decided to reduce the car to just wreckage over cheating allegations.

Armed to the teeth with stones, she is said to have started crashing the car’s windscreen and removed all the lights in the full glare of the surrounding public.

“I even wanted to lock myself in the car and torch it.” The woman fearlessly told a blog.

That her efforts to find assistance from the authorities had not succeeded hence a decision to take the steps she took.

However, it was whispered to us that the Mpango wa Kando managed to escape unhurt in the middle of the altercation.

Sources recently revealed to a popular site that since this happened, the Mpango has been bleeding and husband to the wife never erected again until they paid for their sins. This is pure witchcraft at work!

We later learned that the wife had used a traditional witchdoctor by the name Mugwenu to punish the two lovers who had to first pay the wife a whopping sh 400k to be healed.

“Before I give out that kamuti, the complainant must convince me that they are legally married to the cheating partner. I do not do Mpango wa Kando or boyfriend/girlfriend relationships because my kamti only works on married couples who are unfaithful, Once a complainant visits, he or she writes their full names and that of the cheating partner on a paper which is folded and placed inside the kamti. The moment I snap it shut, the hunt is on,” Mugwenu says in one of his articles.

You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing. They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing elements.

Should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors. Call – +254740637248. Website – www.mugwenudoctors.com. Email: [email protected]

Sponsored Articles

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

4e9c7177 b404 47db a4e0 13ccbf980909 4e9c7177 b404 47db a4e0 13ccbf980909

Politics

Fireworks as DP William Ruto Tours 4 Counties in One Day

(KDRTV) – There is no doubt that DP William Ruto is a high-octane politician, who believes in selling his ideologies directly to the people....

15 hours ago
photomix photomix

Life & Style

Weird photos emerge online of my partner shocking

We lived together with my wife and things were really well and moving on in the right direction. Life was really nice until she...

2 days ago
depressed woman depressed woman

Life & Style

MY HUSBAND WOULD SAY I WAS NOT ATTRACTIVE, HE SHUNNED ME

I had been living with my husband for 3 years now. He had not complained of something there before in our relationship. Life was...

2 days ago

News

Frontline Healthcare Workers Vaccinated, Who’s Next?

The vaccination process has commenced and Frontline Healthcare Workers stand to receive Pfizer vaccines the first. The question remains, who and what factors determines...

1 day ago