Breaking -SHOCK as city pastor is busted live with 13 drunk underage girls in his house after a drinking spree .

It was reported that police launched a manhunt for a city pastor who was busted on Tuesday morning with drunk underage girls in his house in Githurai 44, Nairobi.

The rogue pastor identified as Meshack, the owner of the Miracle Time Christian Church, is reported to have taken the 13 underage girls on a night-long drinking spree.

Some of the girls were overly drunk and when interrogated, they said they had been invited to the pastor’s house for a birthday party where they were given alcohol.

The randy pastor is also believed to have sexually assaulted some of the girls after neighbors recovered used condoms from the house.

The pastor managed to escape when angry parents stormed his house while two men found in the house were arrested and detained at a Police Station.

Word on the street, though, had it that parents to the victims went a notch higher to solicit for ways of catching up with the randy man of cloth.

“Sisi lazima huyu mtu tumpate tumfunze adhabu hatuwezi muacha na amearibu watoto wetu wadogo,” an aggrieved woman shouted.

When asked what they would have to do, she was the first to mention how she will have to report the man to a powerful licensed traditional doctor who can make thieves eat grass.

You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing: They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing elements.

So when she made good her threatrs and visited Mugwenu, the randy man was finally found along Thika road crying and shouting, “Nisamehe tafadhali ..nisamehe mimi naumia,”

It was said that the witchdoctor had finally decided to make him surrender and publicly confess. Don’t joke!

“I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others,” a victim was overheard saying.

Should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors. Call – +254740637248. Website – www.mugwenudoctors.com. Email: [email protected]