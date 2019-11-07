“Byron’s” wife left him for another wealthy good looking man, she sued him for child support but she lost badly

(Byron) not his real name has been engaged in a protracted court battle with wife with whom they parted ways seven years ago.

It started when the wife found another good looking man who seemed to be richer than Byron and decided to move away with him.

Immediately she moved from Byron’s home together with the two kids they had sired together, she filed a court case at Machakos Courts to compel Byron for child support.

Byron ended up living a disturbed life and anytime you would meet him he would look a frustrated man.

For close to two years, the two were engaged in an ugly court battle where the wife wanted husband held responsible for child negligence.

It was a pure plot to make Byron poorer what everyone in the neighborhood thought the same.

Throughout the court process, the determined woman never missed any session. The case was done and determined.

Byron kept asking for an advice from all and sundry, while on the hand, the wife continued to pile more pressure on him to make sure he is cornered to surrender his wealth to her.

Actually the wife managed to secure court orders compelling the accused Byron to part with half the salary. Byron used to earn a paltry sh 35,000 per month and had siblings he was taking care of alongside his ailing mother.

After the annoying court verdict, he had no alternative but to sign papers allowing half of his salary out to the wife for child support.

He did that for eight month before one of our friends who came to visit us helped advice what we could do effortlessly to counter the courts.

“I will help you with an idea which I am not sure if you will take or not, but that notwithstanding, I must tell you and leave. The decision squarely lies to you,” he prepared us before he said there is a man by the name Dr, Mugwenu who has been helping many people with court cases win even if no one thought so.

He gave the number as and advised+254740637248 us to call at our free time. First we thought it was a scam but when we called the traditional herbalist, he breathed hope into Byron and told him to appeal the case and wait patiently for the verdict.

Byron did exactly that and the appellate Court threw away the first court decision leaving the wife high and dry.

The presiding Judge asked her to immediately hand over the babies to the father (Byron) if she could not take good care of them instead of fighting her own wars using the babies.

Byron could not believe and as we speak today he is a free man.

The traditional doctor says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate prediction of one’s future. He heals blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness among other ailments.

The traditional doctor further solves life challenges, for instance, love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck which is in, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and nightmares.

You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing: They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing elements.

Should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors. Call – +254740637248. Website – www.mugwenudoctors.com.

KDRTV has no liability to the claims made by the Author of this content

(Sponsored Content)