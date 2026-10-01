CBK and Treasury Plan National Payment Switch to Cut Cost of Money Transfers

KDRTV News, CBK, Nairobi:- Sending money between a bank account and a mobile wallet in Kenya could soon get cheaper and faster, under new plans from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the National Treasury.

The two institutions are proposing a national payment switch that would connect banks, mobile money platforms and other payment providers, making it easier — and potentially cheaper — to move money across the country’s fragmented payment landscape.

The proposal is contained in the Draft National Payment System Policy for August 2026, which identifies high transaction costs and fragmented payment platforms as key challenges facing consumers and businesses.

“The government will develop and implement a national instant payment switch,” the draft policy states.

Connecting the dots between platforms

Kenya has already made significant progress connecting mobile money services, but the government says interoperability across the wider payment ecosystem — including banks, payment service providers and government platforms — remains incomplete. The proposed switch is meant to close that gap, allowing different payment systems to communicate through common technical standards and shared infrastructure.

To support this, the government plans to introduce open application programming interface (API) standards, which would let financial institutions and payment providers connect their systems more easily. Banks, payment service providers and payment system operators would also be required to adopt national or global messaging standards to improve how transaction information is exchanged between platforms.

Treasury and CBK are proposing incentives for institutions that embrace seamless interoperability, paired with regular compliance audits to ensure payment providers meet the technical and operational requirements needed to connect safely with the wider system.

No guarantee on lower fees — yet

Despite the focus on reducing transaction costs, the draft policy does not set specific charges for banks or payment providers to impose on customers. That means any reduction in transfer fees will depend on how the switch is implemented and how individual providers choose to price their services.

A more integrated payment infrastructure could still reduce some of the inefficiencies created when institutions operate through separate systems, particularly for customers moving money between banks, mobile wallets and other payment platforms. But the government will need to determine how the switch is structured, and how access costs are managed, for the intended savings to actually reach ordinary Kenyans.

Part of a bigger overhaul

The national switch is just one piece of a wider set of reforms. The draft policy also proposes changes to Kenya’s payment laws, a testing framework for new payment technologies, and rules that would allow more non-bank companies to access key payment systems — a move expected to boost competition in the sector.

If implemented, the switch would give Kenya’s financial system common infrastructure for faster, more connected transactions. The real test will be how quickly institutions adopt it, whether interoperability becomes genuinely seamless, and whether the efficiency gains eventually show up as lower costs on customers’ receipts.