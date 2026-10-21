CBK Warns of Possible Price Hikes for Milk, Maize Flour and Sugar

Kenyans are bracing for a heavier grocery bill in the coming weeks following a warning from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) that prices for essential food staples are set to rise.
According to the CBK’s September 2026 Agriculture Sector Survey, released on Wednesday, October 21, commodities including fresh milk, fortified and sifted maize flour, wheat flour, sugar, and garden peas face mounting upward price pressure. The regulator attributed the anticipated hikes to prolonged dry weather conditions, higher fuel prices, and escalating transportation expenses.
The findings are based on insights from 466 farmers, retailers, and wholesalers nationwide. Market sentiment shows a sharp spike in cost expectations, with 74 per cent of respondents anticipating higher prices for packeted fresh milk—the highest proportion among all surveyed items.
Expectations for white wheat flour jumped from 29 per cent to 48 per cent, while those for fortified maize flour rose from 31 per cent to 47 per cent. Sifted maize flour expectations doubled from 19 per cent in August to 40 per cent in September, and sugar price forecasts climbed from 15 per cent to 28 per cent.
“The Balance of Opinion from the September 2026 survey indicates relatively more pronounced expectations for price increases across most of the sampled food commodities one month ahead,” the CBK stated.
The report highlighted that 97 per cent of surveyed stakeholders pointed to unfavorable weather conditions as a major factor influencing retail prices. Furthermore, 92 per cent cited transit and transportation expenses, 80 per cent pointed to farm input prices, 62 per cent flagged middlemen and brokers, and 58 per cent cited global supply chain disruptions.
The agricultural strain is also tied to the lingering fallout from the depressed March–May 2026 long rains season, which damaged pasture in key livestock regions and triggered milk supply shortages. While the government recently raised farm-gate milk prices to Ksh65 per litre to support dairy farmers, high operating and feed costs continue to pressure the broader supply chain.