Cheating wife carried away by her lover and almost infected husband with Venereal disease

I am Peter from Thika town. My wife operates a boutique shop at Kahawa Sukari junction along Thika Superhighway. She has been doing quite well.

One day I returned from my business trip in Uganda and passed by her shop where she also lives. I arrived at around 12AM at night. I knocked the door but remained waiting in the cold for ten minutes before I heard a male voice telling her, “Vaa nguo haraka anaweza kuwa bwanako” And she answered back, “Ama nisifungue mlango aki wewe ni mtamu aje wa…wa…waa”

I moved a step backwards and back before I nocked again but they never opened. Tired of waiting, I went back to look for a room elsewhere at the market where I had to part with sh 1,850. In the morning, I neither did nor said anything and traveled quietly back to my place. Something was going through my mind.

And when I asked her why she couldn’t open the door for me she simply said she was not around that night. I asked her how and I heard some mumbles in the room but she insisted that those were her friends who she had left there. I knew that was a flat lie! She pretended that she was not the one who was moaning in pleasure as a man worked on her mercilessly.

Having been treated to such drama, I said Okay and planned to mount secrete CCTV cameras in both her shop and our sleeping room. I made sure I did this when she was not around. Then after two weeks, I came to review the footage and guess what? My wife has been changing men almost every day. The faces in the video are changing every day. It was so sad! I couldn’t believe that my wife was making money not only from her boutique business but from men too. She had turned our house into a commercial sex building. I was disappointed!

In one of the notable clip, I could see her given money with a man after he had worked on her the whole night, The man then told her, “Nitarudi Friday na hiyo itakuwa kavu kavu hakuna CD,” she nodded her head in agreement with him.

I later confronted her with the clips but she still rubbished it when I decided to seek services of Dr. Mugwenu. Cheating is almost as certain as death, people just have to cheat. And this is why witchcraft has become a very lucrative business nowadays.

Mugwenu Doctors are making a killing out of cheating couples; the 60 year old witchdoctor is responsible for making adulterous couples get stuck during sex.

The traditional witchdoctor originally from Tanzania can make cheaters get stuck. They moved to Vihiga because that is where there business flourishes – they can also operate in other places if called upon.

Mugwenu gave me a kamti and told me to go and hang it in a hidden corner in her room and shop. I did that. He assured me that something would happen. In two days, when I was on my way to Nairobi city, I saw 9AM news on a matatu screen that a man and a woman had stuck in a room having sex. The headline on the national TV went as, ‘A Kahawa Sukari married spouse found stuck while having sex’ and afew minutes later, someone called me telling me she was the one. I ran there to confirm, and on arrival, I told Mugwenu. The traditional man told me to ask the man to compensate me dearly. His family had to raise sh 350,000 to free him.

