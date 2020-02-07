Cheating wife in trouble as husband finds out her randy escapades

I do not know if there is anything in this world that hurts than kupata bibi yako akikuliwa na msee mwengine. That shit can really kill you and I tell you what, it happened to me. Yes, and I was super heartbroken to the point of depression.

I went to a friend’s place after work, his name is Mike. Mike ni msee tulikua tunadunga na yeye side hustles and so we would meet at least thrice a week to plan on our various hustles. I would not tell my wife about my whereabouts most of the time but I always made sure I was at home by 9pm.

So, on this fateful day, I went to work and passed by Mike’s place to pick my share of profit for our mitumba business. I found him watching a captivating TV series and I therefore joined him. He made supper, we watched and did the calculations of our business and he gave me my share of the profit.

Before, I knew it, it was 11pm and I decided to leave since I did not like leaving my wife alone at night. Mike did not want me to leave but unajua yeye ni bachelor and no one would question him on where he was. I left his place and headed to my house which was a few blocks away from mine.

On reaching the gate, I saw the lights to my house were stillon which was very awkward since my wife was an early sleeper. My house was in the far corner of first floor and on moving closer, I heard noises coming from my house. Sex-like noises.

“Ooh Ooh Baba Joy, hiyo kitu yako ni tamu sana. Ya bwana yangu its very weak. Please fuck harder,” I heard my wife say to my astonishment upon reaching on the door.

Apparently, she was having sex with our next door neighbour whose wife had gone to the village. I started shivering all through the body. Yaani, I almost ran mad on hearing baba Joy; my immediate neighbour and friend shamelessly ‘munching’ on my wife like nobody’s business.

I was so shocked for a second and all of a sudden, I felt a surge of adrenaline within me and I regained my strength with which I kicked the door open and ran to the sitting room where they were both munching on each other. I descended on baba Joy with blows and kicks and my wife ran outside on seeing a fight break out.

“Jaribu unigonge! bibi yako alisema haujui kumfinya vizuri, hiyo si shida yangu,” baba joy shamelessly told me.

He was a bit stronger than me and he therefore managed to overpower me and threw me down after which he dressed up and went to his wife. Guess what? They went to continue with the intercourse in baba Joy’s house. I was super mad. I called Mike and told him of what transpired and he was dumbfounded to hear how my wife had stooped too low.

“Bro the only person that can teach them a lesson right now is Doctor Mugwenu. He will use his spell casting powers to teach those two cheaters a painful lesson,” Mike said.

I immediately called the traditional herbalist and though it was in the middle of the night he picked up my call and listened to my problems. He asked me to see him the following morning since he would help me get back my wife and teach my neighbour a good lesson.

I met Doctor Mugwenu and he performed the spell of plagues to both my wife and her lover where they would get so disturbed and get weird changes in their bodies.

12 hours after leaving Doctor Mugwenu’s workplace, Baba Joy came to my house in a very humble manner by the way. He had draped a lesson on himself and he told me he could not walk properly since his manhood had grown so huge and painful. My wife on the other hand had very humongous boobs and she had wounds on her body.

