Church choir lady caught having ‘lungula’ in Church Compound

Never trust a woman. My wife has been doing it with her own pastor and this I confirmed as very true.

Someone had told me about it before I dismissed it as just street rumors from those who wanted me to remain a bachelor until when the second person who was a woman from our church told me about it. I then had to lay a trap.

I tried to look for ways I could finally know if at all this was true or not when I was advised by friends that I should try the traditional alternative. A friend advised me to use a traditional doctor. He mentioned to me Mugwenu Doctors.

Cases of cheating lovers getting stuck have been rampant of late, couples who are being cheated on have resorted to witchcraft to bust their sweethearts

Cheating is almost as certain as death, people just have to cheat. And this is why witchcraft has become a very lucrative business nowadays.

Mugwenu Doctors are making a killing out of cheating couples; the 60-year-old witch doctor is responsible for making adulterous couples get stuck during sex.

Mugwenu doctors (traditional witchcraft originally from Tanzania) can make cheaters get stuck. They moved to Vihiga because that is where their business flourishes – they can also operate in other places if called upon.

So I decided to find more about this man and later I was directed to his place of work where I met him for only 45 minutes.

“My kamuti can also make a woman start bleeding heavily when she’s about to have sex with the mpango wa Kando, while for a man, his penis will simply refuse to erect when he is with a mpango but rise to the occasion when he is with his wife,” he assured me.

I liked his story and gave it a try. Two days later, we caught the two stuck on a church bench. A church cleaner found the two in the act during one Saturday evening. It was unbelievable. Their clothes were hanging shamelessly on a church bench. I told Mugwenu about it before he laughed and said they must compensate me. I asked for sh 400K. The Pastor organized through his family members to pay me before Mugwenu released them free.

Mugwenu told me that he uses two types of kamuti, one to ‘lock’ and the other to ‘unlock’. The partner who is being cheated on pays something to make the unfaithful couple get stuck. Once stuck, it’s the cheater who pays to make Mugwenu ‘unlock’ them.

The most recent case where a cheating husband got stuck happened was in Tanners Estate in Mbale where a 56-year-old man was found stuck with his sister-in-law at a lodge. The man’s wife Margaret sought Mugwenu’s witchcraft to bust her philandering husband.

