Church choir lady caught pants down with a rogue pastor having a steamy lungula on church benches.

As we all know, Christmas celebrations come with so many other church activities and this time my wife who likes singing choir did something very bad to me.

Though, I have been suspecting her for sometime now, I did not envisage such ugly thing that she would mess with our own pastor.

Someone had told me about it before I dismissed it as just mere rumours but when the second person who was a woman from our church told me about it, I had to lay a trap.

I tried to look for ways I could finally know if at all this was true or not when I was advised by friends that I should try the tradition alternative. A friend advised me to use a traditional doctor. He mentioned to me Mugwenu Doctors.

So I decided to find more about this man and later I was directed to his place where I met him for only 45 minutes

“My kamuti can also make a woman to start bleeding heavily when she’s about to have sex with the mpango wa Kando, while for a man, his penis will simply refuse to erect when he is with a mpango but rise to the occasion when he is with his wife,” He assured me.

I liked his story and gave him ago ahead to help me find out if my wife was philandering with anyone. He gave me the ‘kamuti’ and instructed that I put it in one of her dresses what I went and did exactly what he had told me.

Two days later, we caught the two stuck on a church benche. A church cleaner found the two in the act during one Saturday evening. It was unbelievable. Their clothes were hanging shamelessly on a church bench. I told Mugwenu about it and who laughed and said they must compensate me. I asked for sh 400K. The Pastor organized through his family members to pay me before Mugwenu released them.

