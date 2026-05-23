Coastal Communities Take Lead in Restoring Degraded Mangroves at Tudor Creek

A major mangrove restoration drive has taken place at Tudor Creek, bringing together the Kibarani Beach Management Unit (BMU), Jomvu BMU, and Equity Bank in a community-led effort to restore degraded coastal ecosystems and strengthen climate resilience along Kenya’s shoreline.

The exercise, held to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity, saw the donation of 20,000 mangrove seedlings by Equity Bank, supporting large-scale rehabilitation of mangrove cover and reinforcing grassroots collaboration in protecting marine environments and sustaining coastal livelihoods.

Mangrove ecosystems, widely recognised as critical natural carbon sinks, play an essential role in stabilising coastlines, reducing erosion, buffering storm surges, and providing breeding grounds for fish species that support fishing communities.

Jacob Akida, Business Growth and Development Manager at Equity Changamwe Branch, said mangrove restoration is central to both environmental protection and economic resilience.

“Environmental conservation is no longer optional. It is a necessity for safeguarding livelihoods, ecosystems, and future generations. Mangrove restoration plays a critical role in protecting coastal communities, preserving marine biodiversity, and mitigating the effects of climate change through carbon sequestration,” he said.

Jane Wanyoike, Regional Coordinator at Equity Group Foundation’s Energy, Environment, and Climate Change pillar, underscored the importance of collaboration in delivering sustainable impact.

“Sustainable climate action requires strong collaboration between institutions and local communities. By working closely with Beach Management Units and grassroots stakeholders, we are creating solutions that are both environmentally sustainable and community driven,” she said.

Wanyoike added that the company has so far supported the planting of 45.5 million trees, aimed at advancing ecosystem restoration and climate resilience efforts across the country.

Kibarani BMU Chairlady Virginia Njue and Jomvu BMU Chairperson Kennedy Otogo said the initiative will support long-term restoration of mangrove ecosystems and strengthen livelihoods dependent on coastal resources.

Environmental experts continue to emphasise mangrove restoration as one of the most effective nature-based solutions for climate adaptation as climate variability intensifies globally.