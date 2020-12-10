Colleagues film a weird act and the clip goes viral!

A man going by the name of Jack finally caught his wife cheating during a corporate event.

This happened during the usual end-year parties that are usually held in many companies across the world.

Reports indicated that after the staff had their dinner in the hotel and went to drinking as loud music banged in the room, their boss signaled one female staff out and they went into the car where they spent 45 minutes. That was around 12 am.

Having taken too long without returning, colleagues decided to check on them at the parking lot when they realized the car had locked from inside and the two were entangled naked into each other.

They didn’t know what exactly had happened when they asked the two to open but they were not responding.

Perturbed, they called the security team at the facility who quickly told them that the two could have gotten stuck while having sex.

Being an interesting free film, everyone was taking a video from a close range for future consumption.

Next, police were called to tow the car to the police station and keep the two safes perhaps by rushing them to the hospital. But interestingly, no hospital could separate the two apart.

It was in the morning at around 7.30 AM, through on a tip-off, husband to the female staff arrived with a witch doctor to separate the two. We later learned that the powerful traditional witchdoctor was the famous Mugwenu.

“Before I give out that kamuti, the complainant must convince me that they are legally married to the cheating partner. I do not do Mpango wa Kando or boyfriend/girlfriend relationships because my kamuti only works on married couples who are unfaithful, Once a complainant visits, he or she writes their full names and that of the cheating partner on a paper which is folded and placed inside the kamuti. The moment I snap it shut, the hunt is on, and the moment the unfaithful partner has sex with his or her Mpango, they get stuck.

My kamuti can also make a woman start bleeding heavily when she’s about to have sex with the Mpango wa Kando, while for a man, his penis will simply refuse to erect when he is with a mpango but rise to the occasion when he is with his wife,” the traditional healer revealed to the public”.

He can be found on all social media platforms. For quick help, you can also contact this wonderful spell caster at www.mugwenudoctors.com or call +254740637248 and they will respond to your case as soon as possible.

Sponsored Articles