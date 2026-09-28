DCI Warns Kenyans That Flashy Online Lifestyles and Fake Trading Profits May Be Scam Bait

Nairobi — Luxury cars, stacks of cash and screenshots of huge trading profits may not be proof of success at all. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says they can be bait in online investment scams.

In a warning issued on Monday, September 28, the DCI said fraudsters are using social media to show off extraordinary wealth and draw victims into fake investment schemes. The agency named forex trading, cryptocurrency, arbitrage games, sure-bet betting, online trading and Telegram signals among the areas being exploited.

The DCI said the displays often include luxury vehicles, large amounts of cash, expensive drinks, international holidays and high-end entertainment. Some come with screenshots of trading dashboards that appear to show big profits and regular withdrawals.

The agency cast doubt on all of it. “Dashboards huwa blazing with phantom profit. Like really, who does show off?” it said.

In its colourful message, the DCI described the world these fraudsters operate in. “They are mainly deep inside a world of Forex storms, crypto shadows, arbitrage games, sure-bet betting, trading, glowing wallets, Telegram signals and the almighty USD that remains the real flex,” the agency said.

How the trap works

The DCI said some fraudsters use hired luxury vehicles, staged photographs and fabricated transaction records to look wealthy and credible. That image is then used to attract followers who may pay for trading signals, join a platform or send money hoping for similar returns.

The agency also listed other tactics. These include fake trading platforms, phishing links, counterfeit digital wallets, identity fraud, deepfakes and social engineering. The DCI warned that what is sold as “smart money” or legitimate arbitrage may in some cases be a way to manipulate victims into handing over money or personal information.

It also warned that people who take part in fraudulent schemes could face serious consequences, while victims risk losing their savings and personal information. “Easy money, easy go. Plus lifetime dire consequences,” the DCI stated.

The agency ended with a reminder of its role. “Kenya is safe when you are safe. DCI is watching,” it said.

Regulators are also acting

The DCI warning follows action by other agencies. On September 11, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) cautioned the public against 15 entities it said were offering or purporting to offer investment services without the required licences or approvals. The CMA said the entities were under investigation by the DCI and other law-enforcement agencies.

Two suspects were then presented before the Milimani Law Courts on September 23 after a joint operation involving the CMA, the DCI and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. They were charged over allegations of operating fraudulent investment schemes.

Kenyans can check whether an investment firm or online forex broker is licensed through the CMA’s public register.

What to look out for

Authorities advise being wary of promises of fast, easy wealth and high returns with little or no risk. Other warning signs are pressure to invest quickly, a promoter who won’t clearly name the company behind the scheme, and requests to send money through personal accounts or unfamiliar platforms.

The message from the DCI is simple. A luxury lifestyle is not evidence that an investment opportunity is legitimate.