December Drama after Wife catches husband with a Mpango wa Kando in Malindi.

There was drama in a Malindi hospital after a married woman stormed in while breathing fire and attacked her husband’s side-chick.

The incident took place in Malindi Mombasa during December Holidays when the wife to the man arrived from Nairobi, and acting on a tip off, gushed to the hospital where she had been told the husband was nursing his side chic.

“Vile bibi wake alirudi usiku aliambiwa na majirani kwamba bwanake alikuwa na Mpango wa Kando kwa hospitali ndipo akakimbia huko na kuleta shida,” a neighbor said.

It was reported that the two lovebirds had travelled to Malindi to entertain themselves this December Holiday when the ugly incident happened.

According to eyewitnesses, the married woman unleashed kicks and blows on the sick side-chick who was admitted in the ward, before stripping her naked as the hospital attendants and patients watched in surprise.

However despite the side chick being sick, she tried to defend herself but she was over-powered and beaten black and blue.

Some quarters intimated that, perhaps, the wife to the errant man could have used a witchdoctor to finally catch up with the cheating spouse after a long time.

The most obvious witchdoctor could be Mugwenu who they say was once seen with the wife to the randy man.

“Kuna wakati tuliona Dakatari Mugwenu hapa na huyu bibi wakifanya kitu lazima ni yeye amezubaisha huyo bwana kwa hospitali hadi bibi akamshika leo,” said a local who added that Mugwenu is such a perfect herbalist who never harms just for the sake.

If you are cheating with someone’s boyfriend or girlfriend you don’t need to worry because Mugwenu Doctors concoction only works on couples who are legally married.

Cases of cheating lovers getting stuck have been rampant of late, couples who are being cheated on have resorted to witchcraft to bust their sweethearts

Cheating is almost as certain as death, people just have to cheat. And this is why witchcraft has become a very lucrative business nowadays.

Mugwenu Doctors are making a killing out of cheating couples; the 60 year old witchdoctor is responsible for making adulterous couples get stuck during sex.

Mugwenu Doctors (traditional witchcraft originally from Tanzania) can make cheaters get stuck. They moved to Vihiga because that is where there business flourishes – they can also operate in other places if called upon.

We interviewed the witchdoctor and he disclosed to us this, “Before I give out that kamuti, the complainant must convince me that they are legally married to the cheating partner. I do not do Mpango wa Kando or boyfriend/girlfriend relationships because my kamti only works on married couples who are unfaithful, Once a complainant visits, he or she writes their full names and that of the cheating partner on a paper which is folded and placed inside the kamuti. The moment I snap it shut, the hunt is on, and moment the unfaithful partner has sex with his or her Mpango, they get stuck.

My kamuti can also make a woman to start bleeding heavily when she’s about to have sex with the mpango wa Kando, while for a man, his penis will simply refuse to erect when he is with a Mpango but rise to the occasion when he is with his wife,”.

Mugwenu uses two types of kamuti, one to ‘lock’ and the other to ‘unlock’. The partner who is being cheated on pays her 48000 to make the unfaithful couple get stuck. Once stuck, it’s the cheater who pays to make Mugwenu ‘unlock’ them.

The most recent case where a cheating husband got stuck happened in Tanners Estate in Mbale where a 56-year-old man was found stuck with his sister-in-law at a lodge. The man’s wife Margaret sought Mugwenu’switchcraft to bust her philandering husband.

“I live in Mbale town with my husband, We have been married for 22 years and have five children together. He has been unfaithful for the longest time I know. Last week we sold a parcel of land to buy a car we would use in business. Instead of going to Mombasa to buy the car, he took my younger sister to Nakuru to engage in sexual activities with her. I am the one paying for my sister’s education,” Margaret Nabwire was quoted by jihami.com, a popular news site.

“This woman (Nabwire) came to me complaining that her husband was unfaithful. I told her to write her husband’s name on a piece of paper after which I used kamuti to lock him and his lover up. As evident, the kamuti has worked. I lock up philandering couple for Kes 48,000. The cost of separating a stuck couple is incurred by the victims,” Mugwenu said.

