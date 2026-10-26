Dr Diborah Lotodo: The Grandmother Who Started School at 11 and Earned a PhD at 78

A 78-year-old Kenyan woman has graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Counselling and Psychology, capping a remarkable academic journey marked by financial difficulties, family responsibilities and years away from formal education.

Dr Diborah Chepkisich Lotodo earned her doctorate from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) during the institution’s 45th graduation ceremony held at its Lang’ata campus in Nairobi on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Her achievement has attracted congratulatory messages from family members, scholars and well-wishers, with education activist Richard Krop Lotiywa celebrating her determination to pursue her ambitions later in life.

“At 78 years, she has demonstrated that you can achieve your dreams irrespective of what your ID states as your age!” Krop wrote in a Facebook post.

Lotodo’s journey began in the Mt Elgon region, where she was born fourth in a family of 14 children. She started formal education at the age of 11 after a local chief encouraged children in her community to enrol in school.

Despite working hard to complete her primary education and securing a place at Kapsabet Girls High School, financial challenges prevented her from completing secondary school at the time.

She later married and started a family but continued pursuing her educational ambitions. After the birth of her third child, she returned to school to sit her Form Four examinations before enrolling for nursing training at Ortum Nursing School. Although that training was cut short, she later attended Mosoriot Teacher College and qualified as a teacher.

Lotodo subsequently taught in several schools in West Pokot and established a primary school to expand access to education for children in the community.

Her pursuit of further education continued over the years. She obtained an A+ certification in information technology and, following the death of her husband, returned to school to study psychological counselling.

She progressed from a certificate to a diploma and later earned a degree at Tangaza University College. She subsequently obtained a master’s degree from Mount Kenya University before completing her doctoral studies at CUEA.

Her Achievement Inspires Others

Lotodo’s academic interests have also included challenges facing vulnerable learners, particularly teenage mothers returning to school.

A 2026 research paper she co-authored examined how psychosocial support influences the adjustment of teenage mothers readmitted to public secondary schools in West Pokot County. The study explored counselling interventions, including emotional support and efforts to reduce stigma.

CUEA congratulated Lotodo on her achievement as part of the university’s Class of 2026, sharing a message encouraging others to keep pursuing their ambitions.

“Congratulations Dr. Diborah Chepkisich Lotodo on your graduation. PhD. Doctor of Philosophy in Counselling and Psychology. CUEA Class of 2026. Dreams are valid. Do not give up!” the university wrote.

Her graduation demonstrates how determination and continued learning can help people overcome setbacks and pursue academic goals at different stages of life.