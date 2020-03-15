Drama as Gate Man Is Caught Stealing House Hold Items From The Apartments He Worked As A Watchman

KDRTV News Residents of a certain plot in Kiambu had been leaving in fear since in the last two months a thief had been breaking into their houses and stealing valuable items from them. They had tried everything including reporting the matter to the police and even beefed up security in the apartments but regardless of what they had done, things were not changing in their apartments.

Many TV sets, woofers, fridges and many more house hold items were disappearing during the day when they were at work. Whenever the gateman would be questioned, he would say he did not see anyone ferrying things through the gate and the puzzle would get even more confusing.

However, in a fresh twist of events, one woman who lived in second floor went home in the evening only to find an intruder in her house. To her shock, the intruder was the gateman who got stuck on the floor and his hands on her fridge which he wanted to steal after he broke into the woman’s house.

She was flabbergasted and called her neighbours to go see the perennial thief who had been stealing from them. The gateman was in great pain as his feet had been stuck on the floor for over three hours. When the neighbours came, they were shocked that the gateman they had trusted had turned out to be the thief who had made their lives miserable.

However, they did not understand how the woman had managed to make him stuck to her items. She told them that she had sought the services of Doctor Mugwenu to secure her items after realizing the rising cases of theft in the plot. She said Doctor Mugwenu cast a spell that would make sure the thief would not leave her house with her fridge.

The neighbours were so impressed and they thanked her because they had finally caught the thief pants down. She called Daktari who reversed the spell and after the gate man got unstuck from the woman’s floor. The angry neighbours gave him a beating and called the police to arrest him.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}