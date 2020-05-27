Drama as pastor’s wife caught the pastor in bed with their house girl

Residents of Kawangware were treated to drama after a pastor’s wife found her husband in bed with their house girl. The pastor’s wife had started suspecting the two of them of infidelity after he started seeing how the pastor had become so seductive to the house girl.

His wife tried asking him if he wanted to have sex with the house maid but he vehemently denied and accused his wife of falsely accusing him of adultery. However, whenever evening came, the house girl would change to short skimpy outfits and the pastor would spend the evening salivating on her thighs.

One evening, while the pastor had gone to the shop, the wife took his phone to check if she could find any clues about their sex escapades because she was so convinced that they were having sex behind her back. Her doubts were confirmed when she found naked pictures of her house girl in his husband’s phone. She was so shocked she did not even know how to react. She called a friend while sobbing and told her about the pastor’s infidelity.

Her friend told her to teach the pastor a lesson using Doctor Mugwenu’s spells. She gave Doctor Mugwenu a call and the doctor gave her an appointment a day after. After she went, daktari cast a sticking spell which he explained to her that the pastor would get stuck to the house maid once they had sex.

The next evening, in the middle of the night, she was awoken by loud screams coming from the maid’s room. She rushed there only to find her husband and the house girl stuck at their genitals. The neighbours also came to see the bizarre scene since their screams had awoken them. They were so disgusted that the pastor could such a thing to his wife.

Hours later, they were unstuck and the neighbours gave them a beating for their immorality. The wife also fired the house girl and the pastor begged for forgiveness from his wife.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news

{Sponsored}