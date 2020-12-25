Drama as thieves are unable to drive Range Rover they stole from packing lot

A group of four thieves from Nairobi who had planned to steal a high-end Range Rover from a parking lot in a building became a laughing stock after the vehicle failed to start and they got stuck to the car. The car, which belonged to a famous businessman, failed to start and when the thieves saw they could not drive it, they tried escaping but they could not move their feet.

They started screaming because they could not understand what was happening. They had stolen vehicles in parking lots for more than four years but this was the first time they were unable to drive the car. Their screams attracted the passersby who came running to see what was happening. The people began taking photos of them wondering why they could not move from the ground.

When the businessman came to the scene and found the thieves who had attempted to steal his car stuck to the ground, he just smiled and told the people who were around that he had visited a traditional spell caster by the name Doctor Mugwenu who cast a protection spell for his expensive vehicle. He told them the doctor was truly legit because the spell had hold prevented the vehicle from ending up in the hands of the thieves. He called the thieves who came to arrest them.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually, within the same day, they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

Sponsored Articles