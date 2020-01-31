Drama as thieves eat grass after stealing a wealthy man’s business merchandise

KDRTV-Residents of Nyeri were this morning left stunned after they woke up and found three men eating grass in the town center. The three men had reportedly stolen the goods of Karanja who was a wealthy man in Nyeri town.

Two days before, they broke into Karanja’s cosmetic shop which was operated by his wife and they stole everything including the money that Karanja’s wife had left in the shop. They left the couple’s shop without anything.

The next morning, Karanja reported the matter to the police who said they would investigate and give him a feedback. On going to check the matter that evening he found the police had not even started investigating since they were also handling other cases.

“Relax boss, sai tuko na kazi mingi na tuta shughulikia kesi yako kutoka next week,” the policemen told him.

He was so devastated since the cosmetics shop was their main source of livelihood. On reaching home, Karanja called his mother and told him about the robbery that had happened and left them without anything to sell to their customers.

His mother was so shocked and asked him to visit Doctor Mugwenu who would speedily handle the problem since the police would end up disappointing him if he trusted them.

“My son, go and see Doctor Mugwenu who will punish those thieves and make them bring back your merchandise,” his mother told him. He called Doctor Mugwenu and they immediately set up an appointment that evening.

On visiting Doctor Mugwenu, he performed spells that would locate the thieves and make them eat grass and also return his goods. The doctor further assured him his spells would work speedily in less than 24 hours.

The following morning, Karanja was given a phone call by some of his friends who asked him to rush since the thieves had brought back his items. He rushed to his shop together with his wife and they found all their merchandise just infront of the shop’s door.

The three thieves were eating grass while crying saying they were sorry for stealing. Karanja later asked Doctor Mugwenu to reverse the spell and after it was reversed, the thieves were given a beating by the locals and taken to the police station. Karanja was so happy that the Doctor had helped him.

Anyone with a similar problem should visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one's life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248

