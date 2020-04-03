Drama as three thieves got stuck and ran mad while trying to steal a car in Voi

KDRTV-Residents of Voi were this morning treated to drama after three thieves who had attempted to steal a car belonging to one of the tycoons in Voi got stuck on their feet and started screaming as if they had run mad.

The locals were awoken by the screams at dawn and rushed to check what was going on, only to find thieves’ feet were stuck to the ground in such away they could not move and their hands were glued to the car which they were trying to steal.

Locals were so happy to catch the three robbers who had been making their lives difficult by stealing from their businesses and they were sometimes even killing anyone they found on their way.

The owner of the vehicle, Kisanga was given the report of the attempted robbery by his friends and he rushed to the scene where he had left his car packed over the night.

The residents asked him how he had been able to secure his car from the merciless thieves and he said he had sought the services of a traditional herbalist by the name Doctor Mugwenu. The car owner said Doctor Mugwenu used spells to secure one’s property from thieves and other calamities such as accidents or fire.

“When I realized this town was under thieves who were stealing everything, I decided to secure all my assets using Doctor Mugwenu’s magic which works pretty well,” he told the locals.

They hailed him for being so wise and securing his property. He told his town mates to look for Doctor Mugwenu on his cell phone using the number +254 740637248 and he would help them secure their items.

Kisanga called the doctor who reversed the spell and the two thieves were unstuck from the ground and the car. The locals gave them a beating before turning them to the police.

They later sought the services of Doctor Mugwenu who deals with a myriad of other problems. Anyone with a similar problem should visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}