Drama as wife is busted cheating with a man she called ‘cousin’

A man was left flabbergasted after busting his wife opening her honey jar to a man she had lied to him was his cousin.

The wife was in constant communication with the man and when her husband questioned why she was always talking to the man, the woman said she was talking to his cousin who she had not seen in a long time.

“Do not worry my husband, that is just my cousin whom I have not seen in many years. That is why I keep talking to him,” she said convincingly.

Her husband gave her the benefit of the doubt and did not bother questioning her anymore. Few weeks later, the woman told her hubby that she was going to visit the ‘cousin’ in his home in a nearby town since she had missed him so much. The husband offered to drive her to the town but she declined saying she did not want to inconvenience him

The man thought her wife was minding his well-being and so he allowed her to visit her ‘kin’ for a few days. A day after his wife left, her sister, Jane, called his phone asking to speak to his wife since she was trying to reach her but her phone was going unanswered.

The husband was confused since his wife had informed her that she went to see the cousin in the company of her sister Jane who was now weirdly looking for her.

“ I thought you accompanied my wife to see your cousin in the neighbouring town, she told me so,” he questioned his sister-in-law who said she did not know of any cousin she had not seen in a long time nor was she in the company of his wife.

The man was so angry for he knew something fishy was going on. He tried calling his wife and nobody was answering his call. He was worried and confused of what his wife was up to.

He however decided to keep his cool until she came back so that he could question her on her whereabouts. He called his mother to ask for advice and she was so mad to learn that her daughter-in-law was lying and probably cheating to her son.

“My son, right now you need the help of a traditional herbalist and I know one called Doctor Mugwenu. He helps catch cheating partners and he is the only way to find out if your wife was cheating,” his mother insisted.

The husband hesitantly took her mother’s advice and decided to call the doctor with the contact she had given her. Doctor Mugwenu indeed confirmed that he was able to net cheating spouses. The man asked the doctor to do what he could do to trace where his wife was and also what she was doing.

The doctor performed some spells and advised the man to drive to a certain hotel in a town 20 kilometers away where he would find his wife.

The man decided to travel that night and when he arrived at the hotel, he found the hotel in shambles as everyone was rushing towards a particular room where wails of pain were emanating from. To his surprise, he caught his wife glued to her ‘cousin’ with whom she had spent days having sex with.

The two cheaters were the subject of public humiliation for getting stuck. The man was happy that he had found his wife and when she saw him, he called out to him and asked him to forgive her. Moments later, Doctor Mugwenu unstuck the two and the woman vowed never to cheat on her husband after that ordeal.

