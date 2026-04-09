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EACC Survey Reveals Women and Singles Lead in Bribery as Sextortion Cases Rise

Vincent Olando

Published

A new report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has revealed clear gender and social inequalities in corruption, with women and single individuals emerging as the most affected in bribery and sexual exploitation across public services.

The Kenya National Gender and Corruption Survey 2025, released on April 9, shows that women are more likely to pay bribes frequently, particularly in essential service sectors. Female respondents reported making repeated payments to tax and revenue officers (19.8 per cent), immigration officials (12.7 per cent), and health workers (6.7 per cent).

In contrast, men were more likely to bribe officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority (12.6 per cent), police (10.9 per cent), and public school teachers or lecturers (4.0 per cent).

Marital status also plays a significant role. Single Kenyans were the most exposed, with 45 per cent admitting to bribing civil registration officials and 43.9 per cent police officers. Divorced individuals recorded the highest interaction with NTSA officials at 72.9 per cent, while those in monogamous marriages mostly bribed police (37.7 per cent).

“The survey findings reveal that corruption experiences are not uniform and are influenced by gender roles and interactions with public institutions,” the report states.

Across government institutions, police officers ranked highest in bribery prevalence at 35.5 per cent, followed by civil registration officials (30.0 per cent), NTSA officers (25.4 per cent), and land registry officials (23.3 per cent). Magistrates, however, received the highest average bribe at Ksh164,367, underscoring the cost of accessing justice.

The report also highlights the disproportionate burden on low-income earners, who often pay bribes to access basic services. Those earning below Ksh10,000 were most likely to bribe judges, civil registration, and immigration officers, reflecting systemic barriers in service delivery.

Beyond monetary corruption, the survey exposes alarming levels of sextortion. About 8.4 per cent of respondents reported indirect requests for sexual favours, while 2.1 per cent faced direct demands. Women were significantly more affected, with 9.3 per cent reporting indirect requests compared to 7.4 per cent of men.

In some cases, the exploitation was persistent. The report notes that many women were asked for sexual favours multiple times when seeking employment, healthcare, or education services. “This data shows prevalence of sextortion in employment, health services, education and insurance sectors,” the report states.

A Nairobi focus group further captured the gendered burden of corruption, observing: “Corruption affects women more than men. When corruption comes into play, the people who engage in the negotiations, the bribes, or the deals are mostly men.”

The EACC has now called for gender-responsive anti-corruption strategies, including stronger protections for vulnerable groups and stricter enforcement mechanisms in both public and private sectors.

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