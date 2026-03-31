Electricity, Tomato and Potato Prices Surge as Cost of Living Pressures Intensify

Most of Kenyan households are facing financial pressure after the country’s inflation rate rose to 4.4 per cent in March 2026, driven largely by sharp increases in food prices and electricity costs, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The latest data highlights the growing burden on consumers, with essential expenses such as food, transport, and housing-related costs continuing to dominate household spending. These categories collectively account for over 57 per cent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), making them the primary drivers of inflation.

“The overall index increased from 149.20 in February 2026 to 150.00 in March 2026, resulting in a monthly inflation rate of 0.5 per cent. The year-on-year inflation stood at 4.4 per cent in March 2026,” KNBS stated in its report.

Food prices recorded the most significant rise, with the food and non-alcoholic beverages index increasing by 7.7 per cent compared to March 2025. Key staples such as tomatoes and potatoes posted steep increases, intensifying the cost-of-living crisis for many families.

Tomato prices surged by 23.2 per cent over the past year, reaching an average of Ksh99.60 per kilogram, up from Ksh80.88. On a month-to-month basis, prices jumped by 13.3 per cent between February and March. Similarly, potato prices rose by 18.8 per cent to an average of Ksh107.16 per kilogram.

Despite these increases, a few commodities provided slight relief. Prices of sugar, maize grain, and cabbages declined marginally in the last month, though the reductions were not enough to offset the overall upward trend.

Transport costs also contributed to the inflation rise, increasing by 3.8 per cent over the year. However, fuel prices remained stable during the review period.

“During the period between February 2026 and March 2026, prices of transport-related items showed mixed trends. The price of diesel and petrol remained the same,” the KNBS report noted.

Meanwhile, housing-related expenses including: water, electricity, gas, and other fuels rose by 2 per cent annually. Electricity costs recorded notable monthly increases, rising by 2.5 per cent for households consuming 50 kilowatt-hours and 2.2 per cent for those using 200 kilowatt-hours. Cooking gas prices declined slightly by 0.1 per cent, while rent for single rooms remained unchanged.

Other sectors recorded moderate increases. The health index rose by 2.7 per cent over the year, with cancer medication costs increasing by 2.8 per cent month-on-month. Education costs went up by 3.3 per cent annually, while insurance and financial services rose modestly by 0.7 per cent.

Additionally, personal care and miscellaneous goods and services increased by 2.5 per cent, driven by rising prices of everyday items such as toiletries and hairdressing services.

The latest inflation figures underscore the sustained pressure on Kenyan households, particularly as the cost of essential goods continues to rise. With food, utilities, and transport taking up a significant portion of incomes, many families are being forced to adjust spending patterns to cope with the economic strain.

As inflation remains anchored in basic needs, the data raises concerns about affordability and signals the ongoing challenge for policymakers to stabilize prices while protecting consumers from further cost shocks.