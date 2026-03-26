End of Old Chargers as CA Mandates Use of Type-C for All Mobile Devices in Kenya

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has rolled out extensive new regulations targeting mobile phone standards, effectively locking out devices that do not comply with modern charging and safety requirements.

In a directive that took effect on March 24, 2026, the regulator announced that all mobile phones and tablets imported, sold, or manufactured in Kenya must feature USB Type-C charging ports. The move aligns Kenya with global standards and is expected to significantly reshape the country’s mobile device market.

According to CA Director General David Mugonyi, the new rules are part of the Technical Specifications for Mobile Cellular Devices 2026, aimed at enhancing safety, improving device performance, and reducing electronic waste.

“The charging solution for mobile cellular devices shall be USB Type-C,” the CA stated, emphasizing the need for universal compatibility and safer charging systems.

The directive means that older devices using micro-USB or proprietary charging systems; commonly found in low-cost and legacy phones – will no longer be allowed into the Kenyan market. This is expected to disrupt supply chains, particularly for budget handsets widely used across the country.

Stricter Technical and Battery Standards

Beyond charging ports, the CA has introduced stringent performance benchmarks for all mobile devices. Phones must now support a minimum of eight hours of talk time and at least 24 hours of standby time, in line with global GSM standards.

The regulator says these requirements are designed to guarantee reliability and protect consumers from substandard products.

Additionally, all devices must meet strict safety, electromagnetic compatibility, and environmental compliance standards. These include adherence to internationally recognized frameworks such as those set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Mandatory Type G Plugs and Voltage Compliance

The new regulations also standardize power compatibility. All devices sold in Kenya must come with chargers that support the Type G three-pin plug, consistent with the country’s national electricity infrastructure.

Manufacturers shipping devices with foreign plug types will now be required to include compatible adapters.

Further, devices must operate within Kenya’s electricity standards of 240V ±10% and 50Hz frequency, ensuring safe and efficient performance across the national grid.

Push for Sustainability and Reduced E-Waste

A key component of the directive is environmental sustainability. The CA now requires charging cables to be detachable from power adapters, allowing users to replace worn-out cables without discarding the entire charger.

“Standardizing charging systems is expected to reduce duplication of accessories, allowing users to reuse chargers across devices,” the authority noted.

This modular approach is expected to significantly cut down on electronic waste, a growing concern in Kenya’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

Market Concerns Emerge

Despite the long-term benefits, industry stakeholders have raised concerns about the immediate impact of the regulations. Many affordable phones currently rely on older charging technologies, raising fears of a short-term shortage in low-cost devices.

Retailers and importers may also face increased costs as they transition to compliant stock, potentially passing the burden onto consumers.

However, the CA maintains that the move is necessary to modernize Kenya’s digital ecosystem and protect consumers from outdated and potentially unsafe technologies.