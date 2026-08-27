EPRA Issues Public Warning on Counterfeit Cooking Gas

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has cautioned Kenyans against buying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from random dealers, urging consumers to take a closer look at cylinders before purchasing or exchanging them.

According to the authority, buyers should confirm that a cylinder has an intact seal, clear brand markings and a visible serial number before accepting it. Consumers were also advised to check for a valid test or requalification date, since cylinders are required to be requalified within eight years of manufacture.

“Check that the LPG cylinder has an intact seal, clear brand markings and serial number, and a valid test/requalification date – cylinders should be requalified within 8 years of manufacture,” EPRA stated.

The regulator further advised Kenyans to have their cylinders weighed to confirm they are getting the correct tare and net weight, and to only buy from dealers licensed by EPRA.

“Also, have the cylinder weighed to confirm the correct tare and net weight. Most importantly, purchase LPG only from an EPRA-licensed dealer,” the authority added.

The warning comes amid growing concern over counterfeit cooking gas circulating in Kenyan markets. On Wednesday, August 26, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi announced that the government had launched a crackdown on dealers suspected of trading illicit LPG.

Wandayi said enforcement teams would pursue offenders without letting up, including cartels linked to powerful politicians benefiting from the illegal trade.

“I wish to further assure the public that the government will not succumb to pressure from politicians and cartels helping to benefit from LPG illicit trade,” he said.

“We shall not succumb to any form of pressure from these unscrupulous businesspersons, from these illegal traders, even if they choose to work in cahoots with politicians,” Wandayi added.

The latest advisory adds to EPRA’s continuing efforts to tighten safety standards across Kenya’s LPG sector and shield consumers from the risks of tampered or substandard cylinders. With rebranded and altered cylinders previously recovered from crime scenes in counties such as Murang’a and Mombasa, authorities say vigilance at the point of purchase remains one of the simplest ways for households to protect themselves.

The push for stricter compliance is part of a broader campaign targeting rogue operators nationwide, as the government works to weed out illegal filling stations and unlicensed traders who have exposed consumers to unsafe cooking gas.