Exclusive -The rogue man of cloth who invites married women in his house, reads KING SOLOMON book before stripping them naked.

Reverend Timothy Okwemba, Head Pastor of African Holy Alter AHA in Nairobi who allegedly had an affair with someone’s wife, has confessed to have since then never rose to the occasion anytime he wants to enjoy bedtime with wife.

In fact sources close to him, now claim that the wife has already threatened to leave him for another man.

Rev Okwemba was reportedly caught in the room of a married woman (name withheld) virtually naked on Wednesday night.

He was subjected to severe beatings by some youth in the area before he was saved by some Good Samaritans.

The angry youth arrested and paraded him before the public as a way to teach him a lasting solution. “Amekuwa akilala na wamama hapa sana, wacha leo aone moto” one resident proclaimed

Reports indicated that the said the woman had some domestic problems with her husband, moved out of the house and went to spent at Pastor’s home.

She was introduced to the pastor by a friend who claimed he (pastor) could be of help in resolving her marital problems.

“The rogue man of cloth invites women in his house, hold brief prayers with them before reading Bible scriptures in King Solomon book and then goes overboard to make love with people’s wives,” a resident explained.

It was gathered that the pastor kept pestering the woman and on Wednesday night she fell into his trap by first causing a commotion in her house so that she could have an excuse to spend out.

Before they were busted, screams of pleasure by the woman attracted the passers-by, who rushed to the compound to witness what was wrong.

And when the screams became lauder and long, the neighbour decided to break the door wide open only to find the two stuck tightly together.

Reliable sources intimated that the husband to the wife had protected his marriage that anytime anyone wants to have sex with his wife, they get stuck just like the recent Mbale Vihiga incident where a cheating husband got stuck while having lungula in Tanners Estate.

That a 56-year-old man was found stuck with his sister-in-law at a lodge. The man’s wife Margaret sought Mugwenu’s witchcraft to bust her philandering husband.

“I live in Mbale town with my husband, we have been married for 22 years and have five children together. He has been unfaithful for the longest time I know. Last week we sold a parcel of land to buy a car we would use in business. Instead of going to Mombasa to buy the car, he took my younger sister to Nakuru to engage in sexual activities with her. I am the one paying for my sister’s education,” Margaret Nabwire was quoted by blogs.

“This woman (Nabwire) came to me complaining that her husband was unfaithful. I told her to write her husband’s name on a piece of paper after which I used kamuti to lock him and his lover up. As evident, the kamuti has worked. I lock up philandering couple for Kes 48,000. The cost of separating a stuck couple is incurred by the victims,” Mugwenu explained.

You can contact this wonderful spell casters at www.mugwenudoctors.com or call +254740637248 and they will respond to your case as soon as possible.

It was reported that husband to the wife waited until morning to demand for sh 450K before releasing the two through Mugwenu Traditional Doctors who were behind the successful exercise.