Experts Warn Excessive Screen Use Is Fueling Anger and Anxiety in Kenyan Children

A growing wave of concern is extensive across Kenya as new research links excessive screen use to a rise in emotional, behavioral, and social challenges among children. The findings, drawn from both global studies and Kenyan experts, shows how smartphones, tablets, and televisions are reshaping childhood – fueling anger, anxiety, and depression.

A study published in JAMA Pediatrics revealed that children who spent more time on tablets at age 3.5 were more likely to experience frequent anger outbursts by age 4.5. Alarmingly, those tantrums predicted even heavier tablet use by age 5.5, creating what researchers describe as a “vicious cycle” of dependency and emotional dysregulation.

“Digital soothing is not a substitute for teaching children how to manage their emotions,” explained Soony Wendy, a counseling psychologist at the Kenya Red Cross. “Blue light disrupts sleep hormones, while overstimulation alters brain development, reducing memory, attention, and impulse control.”

The risks are playing out visibly in Kenya. Charity Aisha Simwenyi, National Coordinator for the Digital Health and Education Network-Kenya (DHEN-K), said: “As a Gen Z teacher, I have had a front-row seat to the effects of excessive screen time on students’ behavior and learning from reduced attention spans to an overreliance on devices for even the simplest tasks.”

Her colleague, Calvin Odera, DHEN-K’s founder, warned that Kenya is experiencing “the painful and dehumanizing effects of high-tech consumption of gaming, gambling, pornography, and screen dependency.” Once filled with bladaa(rubber-band rope jumping), kati(Kenyan version of dodgeball), and evening storytelling, childhoods are increasingly consumed by TikTok, YouTube, and video games.

Clinical psychologist Jacque Gaitho noted: “Kids will lie they have no homework or pretend to be sick just to get more screen time.” Pediatrician Dr. Bashir Admani has also reported rising cases of obesity and brittle bones linked to sedentary, screen-heavy lifestyles.

The mental health toll is profound. International studies show strong correlations between problematic screen use and increased risks of anxiety, depression, and even suicidal thoughts. Dr. Yunyu Xiao of Weill Cornell Medicine emphasized that the addictive patterns not just time spent drive the greatest harm.

In response, DHEN-K and global child development experts like Cris Rowan are promoting “unplug events” and practical resources to help families set boundaries. The World Health Organization recommends zero screen time for children under two, one hour daily for ages two to five, and strict limits before meals and bedtime for older children.

“The solution lies in helping children explore the world beyond screens nurturing curiosity, friendships, and real-life experiences,” Wendy stressed.

Experts agree: while technology offers educational benefits, only balance, parental guidance, and community-wide action can protect Kenya’s digital generation from the hidden costs of screen dependency.

