FIND OUT HOW THIS MAN CAN SOLVE ALL OF YOUR LIFE’S PROBLEMS

Let’s take it back to the basics, when there were the natural herbs we would ingest and the traditional herbalists who were experts in all things well-being.

Dr. Mugwenu is still keeping the legacy alive, and here’s how:

The man behind the curtain

Dr. Mugwenu is a self-proclaimed divine being who possesses skills in metaphysical healing, psychic skills, divination and foretelling. Image: Courtesy

Dr. Mugwenu, a self-proclaimed divine being who possesses skills in metaphysical healing, psychic skills, divination and foretelling through ancestors and forefathers, within the traditional and native setting is taking the country by storm.

This is a man who travels far and wide, across East Africa from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda meeting his various clients in their time of need.

Mugwenu’s services

The services he offers can be compiled into a long list mainly revolving around love, security, money, business, family, health of body, mind and soul and can be carried out using either one or a combination of the following:

The casting of a spell is the action of speaking a set of words in order to speak your desires into existence. Image: Courtesy

1. Spells

The Casting of a spell being the action of speaking a set of words in order to break a previous spell, getting an ex-lover back, passing an interview, winning the lottery, passing an exam and speaking your desires into existence.

A struggling business man, Hassan Juma, was deep in debt with no customers, he shares about his own positive experience with Dr. Mugwenu’s spell below:

“I still can’t believe till now my business is booming, I get connections everywhere I go and get more customers every day… after casting the business spell for me, I was successful in the contracts I applied for.” – Hassan Juma.

2. Traditional herbs

The doctor’s herbs are known mainly for healing medical related problems such as high blood pressure, tooth aches, body pains, snake bites, STDs skin diseases and more.

Christopher Mumanyi can attest to his neck pain significantly subsiding after visiting Mugwenu:

“The pain I was feeling in my neck left the way you promised and I don’t feel all that negative energy around me and the black magic, I don’t feel it anymore.”

3. Magical jewellery

According to Mugwenu this is known to be one of the oldest and most powerful mystical items dating back to magicians living during 150-800 BC made for the prophets, goddesses and pharaohs.

These magic accessories can be used to attract good luck, wealth, riches and ward off evil spirits and negative energy.

A Tanzanian woman, Kaijuka, was constantly fearing for her own safety as she moved up and about the town her carrying out her daily errands until she met the doctor.

“Now I feel so secure and confident…I can now drive through any area at any time. Thanks for all your time and efforts put into my work. I’m so great and proud of you.” – Kaijuka Othman.

How does he do it?

Surprisingly a run-in with the spell caster is not at all too different from a visit to a medical doctor at any hospital.

The first step is consultation where you, as the client, are able to tell daktari the problems or symptoms you’ve been experiencing.

The spiritual doctor will then conduct a series of assessments to gather enough information about your current state of existence to diagnose, for Mugwenu that means determining whether there are any spells upon the main subject ie. the client or a particular object.

After a diagnosis has been made, Dr. Mugwenu commences performing his mastery, and in most cases within twenty four hours the customer will begin seeing or feeling results.

Customer types

Those who are open minded and willing to take matters into their own hands and try unorthodox methods to solving life’s problems, particularly hopeless lovers, those in financial ruins, frustrated patients seeking medical solutions are all types of customers that flock to the traditional herbalist.

