Forget Mike Oliver, What Moses Sakala Has Been Doing To Women Is Even Worse (PHOTOS)

A mzungu by the name Mike Oliver has been trending in the past few days after several photos of him with different women surfaced online causing a social media outcry. But it seems that he is not the only culprit. Pictures of another man moving around with several women and sharing their photos on his social media handles were exposed about two years ago. The young man was identified as Moses Sakala and those that know him described him as being a serial womanizer.

The photos trended widely especially in the West African countries of Ghana and Nigeria. Unverified sources even claimed that Moses Sakala could sleep with up to three women in a single day after which he shamelessly shared their photos online for all to see. People could not understand how he could manage to convince all those ladies to date him and some thought that he used juju (witchcraft).

Juju is a spiritual belief system that combines objects like amulets and spells used in traditional religious practice as part of witchcraft. It is very common in the West African countries of Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon. Whether Moses uses that to attract women is something that cannot be verified. The only juju that works for women across the world is money. Any man that has a lot of money is a woman magnet. It does not matter how they look or who they are. Your money speaks for you. And that is how rotten our society has become.

Check out some of the photos of some of the women that Moses Sakala shared in his social media platforms that broke the internet and caused a public outcry;

Do you think it is fair for men to share photos of women that they have slept with on social media? It’s high time ladies stop this habit of taking photos anyhow every time they are with men. We would love to know what your reaction is in the comment section.